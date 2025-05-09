Vatican City, May 8: In a historic conclave held at the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, the college of cardinals elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th pope of the Catholic Church. The decision was signalled by white smoke billowing from the chapel’s chimney on May 8, indicating that the 133 cardinal electors had reached a consensus. Moments later, Cardinal Prevost stepped onto the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica to greet the world. Taking the name Pope Leo XIV, he becomes the first American-born pontiff in history. The announcement was met with cheers and prayers from thousands gathered in the Vatican.

The papal conclave began earlier this week following the death of Pope Francis, with cardinals locked in closed-door sessions to cast their ballots in secrecy. As per tradition, the newly elected pope was revealed with the Latin proclamation "Habemus Papam" after the final vote concluded. At 69, Pope Leo XIV now carries the responsibility of leading over 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide. His election marks a pivotal moment in Church history, blending American roots with global spiritual leadership. Let's know all about the successor of Pope Francis, Pope Leo XIV.

Who Is New Pope Robert Francis Prevost?

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, is the first American-born pope in the history of the Catholic Church. Born in Chicago on September 14, 1955, he has French and Italian heritage and a long record of ecclesiastical service. A member of the Order of Saint Augustine, he began his religious life in 1977 and was ordained a priest in 1982. He later earned a doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome and went on to serve as a missionary in Peru, where he spent decades in pastoral, academic, and administrative roles.

Over the years, Prevost rose steadily through Church ranks, becoming Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru in 2015, and later serving as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America from 2023. He was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2023 and a cardinal-bishop in 2025. Known for his theological depth and cross-cultural leadership, Pope Leo XIV brings a wealth of global and pastoral experience to the papacy, marking a significant shift in the Church’s leadership toward a more international and inclusive vision.

