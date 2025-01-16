Washington DC [US], January 16 (ANI): US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller on Wednesday praised the "critical" role of President-elect Donald Trump's team in brokering a ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas.

"When it comes to the involvement of President-Elect Trump's team, it has been absolutely critical in getting this deal over the line. It's been critical because obviously, as I stand here today, this administration's term in office will expire in five days," Miller said during a press briefing.

He added, "We, of course, thank the Trump team for working with us on this ceasefire agreement. We think it's important that they were at the table. It shows that when Americans are willing to work together across partisan lines, as we were willing to do on this occasion because it's in the national interests of the United States, a lot can get done."

White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean Pierre, during a press briefing said that President Biden has directed his team to work closely with the incoming administration following the ceasefire deal.

"After 15 months of war, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal. This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians who have been living in dire conditions, and it will reunite the hostages, including Americans, with their families - after more than 15 months in captivity, experiencing unimaginable suffering. Over the past few days, President Biden spoke with the leaders of Israel, Qatar and Egypt to continue to push negotiations forward and reach the resolution we announced today. President Biden has also directed his team to work closely with the incoming administration to ensure all spoke with one voice on the need to secure the deal."

She added, "As the President said, we have reached this point because of the pressure Israel has put on Hamas, while with the backing of the United States. Sinwar was killed. Iran's attacks against Israel failed. Under this deal, President Biden is determined to finally bring their loved ones home."

Earlier, while addressing the press conference following the ceasefire, US President Joe Biden acknowledged that while the ceasefire deal was developed under his administration, its implementation will largely fall to the next administration, which will be under President-elect Donald Trump. "This deal was developed and negotiated under my administration, but its terms will be implemented for the most part by the next administration. In these past few days, we've been speaking as one team," Biden said.

He also praised the teamwork and efforts of American diplomats, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden added, "Many peacemakers helped make this deal happen, including an extraordinary team of American diplomats who have worked nonstop for months to get this done. Secretary Blinken led the effort, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the Vice President worked relentlessly as we work to deliver this deal. This has been a time of real turmoil in the Middle East."

Meanwhile, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States in a joint statement on Wednesday confirmed that Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage release deal. It is likely to take effect on January 19. (ANI)

