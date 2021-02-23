Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): The United States continues to stand up for democratic values when human rights are being violated in Xinjiang, Tibet, and elsewhere in China, and autonomy is being trampled in Hong Kong, said Ned Price, US State Department spokesperson on Monday (local time).

"We'll continue to stand up for democratic values when human rights are being violated in Xinjiang, Tibet and elsewhere in China, and autonomy is being trampled in Hong Kong. We'll approach China through the prism of competition from a position of strength," Ned Price told ANI.

Price also commented on Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) and said it is an example of the US and our closest partners pulling together for the good of free and open Indo-Pacific.

"Quad is an example of the US and our closest partners pulling together for the good of free and open Indo-Pacific. Quad has essential momentum and important potential," Price to ANI.

Quad is a four-member grouping of Australia, Japan, India, and the US. It is committed to respecting and upholding international rules and obligations through positive, practical engagement to protect and support the sovereignty, prosperity, and security of the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

