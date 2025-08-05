Tel Aviv [Israel], August 5 (ANI/ TPS): Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection announced a new plan worth approximately 300 million Shekels (USD 87 million) to promote projects for the conversion and efficiency of fuel consumption and efficiency in electricity consumption in the industrial sector and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The program will finance projects to convert or reduce fuel consumption while improving efficiency in electricity consumption.

"The goal is to help the industry become more efficient and competitive," said the Ministry. (ANI/ TPS)

