Geneva [Switzerland], March 23 (ANI): An Uyghur activist has asked China to implement the Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) and OHCHR to investigate all allegations of human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Zumretay Arkin of the World Uyghur Congress in her intervention during the 52nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council said, "It is with increasing concern that we monitor the situation in the Uyghur Autonomous Region. Since the OHCHR independent assessment, which stated that the violations may amount to crimes against humanity'', a number of UN reports have since been published."

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan Live News Updates: Ramzan Chand Not Sighted in Bangladesh, Fasting To Begin From March 24.

She added, "We take particular attention to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination's decision under its Early Warning and Urgent Action Procedure published on November 23 reminding States of their responsibility to cooperate to bring an end to any serious breaches of human rights obligations. CERD also for the first time referred this matter to the attention of the Special Advisor of the Secretary-General for the Responsibility to Protect."

The International Labour Organisation recently published its Committee of Experts report reiterating its urgent concerns in relation to Uyghur forced labour. UN Special Procedure mandate-holders have also issued a new communication in February.

Also Read | China President Xi Jinping Departs Russia After Pledging To Deepen Ties With President Vladimir Putin, Fails To Achieve Breakthrough in Ukraine Conflict.

More recently, the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights issued its Concluding Observations after China's review last month, raising a broad range of issues, from the de-extremification policies to reproductive rights.

Zumretay said, "Despite the increased UN reporting, this Council has failed to meaningfully address accountability avenues."

"We call on the People's Republic of China to implement the Concluding Observations of the CERD, and OHCHR. We also call on Member States to follow up on the CERD's Decision," she told the Council.

The US in its "2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices," raised concern over human rights violations in China, Pakistan and Myanmar.

In Xinjiang, in the People's Republic of China (PRC), the country report described how genocide and crimes against humanity continued to occur against predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups.

"Genocide and crimes against humanity occurred during the year against predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang. These crimes were continuing and included: the arbitrary imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty of more than one million civilians; forced sterilization, coerced abortions, and more restrictive application of the country's birth control policies; rape and other forms of sexual and gender-based violence; torture of a large number of those arbitrarily detained; and persecution including forced labour and draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, and freedom of movement," read the report. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)