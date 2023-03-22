Islamabad, March 22: It is once again that time of the year when Muslims across the world are eagerly waiting for Ramadan. For this, Moon sighting committees in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will assemble today for Ramadan 2023 moon sighting in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. If you are looking for the Ramadan 2023 date in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, do follow our live news updates on Ramadan 2023 moon sighting in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Stay here for the Ramadan 2023 moon sighting in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan live news updates.

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, assumes extra significance for Muslims worldwide. The moon sighting is conducted to determine the Ramadan 2023 date in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Depending on the moon sighting, an Islamic month goes on for 29 or 30 days. It is because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month begins and Muslims welcome a new month. If the moon is not sighted, the new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Ramadan 2023 Date: When Is Moon Sighting in Your Country? Know Ramzan Start Date in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Other Countries.

Ramadan 2023 Date in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan:

In Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, Shaban, the month before Ramadan, began on February 22. Accordingly, today, March 22, marks the 29th of Shaban. Hence, if the moon is sighted today, Ramadan 2023 in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan shall start this evening and the first Roza (fast) will be observed on March 23. If the moon is not sighted this evening, Shaban will complete 30 days. When Is Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE? Know Tentative Dates for Ramzan and First Day of Fasting.

The Holy month of blessing in which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad and month-long fasting in Ramzan is one of the five pillars of Islam. The festival of Eid Ul Fitr 2023 or Eid al-Fitr is celebrated when Ramadan ends. For Eid Ul Fitr 2023 date in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, do check LatestLY later.