Caracas [Venezuela], December 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Venezuela has once again restricted international flights due to COVID-19 cases among arrivals, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"Many people with positive cases have arrived through international flights, that is why we restrict international flights and only maintain them with Mexico, Bolivia and Turkey," Maduro said during his speech on Sunday.

Also Read | Singapore Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, First Shipment Expected by End of December, Says PM Lee Hsien Loong.

In November, Venezuela started gradually resuming international flights, authorizing flights to and from the Dominican Republic and Panama, but suspended them again due to the spread of COVID-19.

The president explained that the flights to Mexico will be open for the entire Caribbean region and Central America, Bolivia for South American countries and Turkey for the rest of the world.

Also Read | Gmail, YouTube Down Globally: Users Unable to Operate Google Chat Among Other Services As Well.

Maduro added that the government considers a radical quarantine of 14 days in January to control the epidemiological situation in the country.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Venezuela has registered over 107,000 positive COVID-19 cases, including more than 102,000 people who have recovered and 954 patients who have died. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)