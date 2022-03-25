New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi on Thursday called on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas in Delhi, where the two sides exchanged views on a number of global issues of mutual concern.

As per a statement from Oman Foreign Ministry, both sides reviewed the existing friendship and cooperative relations between the two countries during the meeting.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: UNGA Adopts Resolution on Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine, 140 Countries Vote in Favour While India Abstains.

They also emphasised the joint interest to strengthen and develop relations in various fields, to bring common benefits to both countries and their people, especially in the economic and technological fields as well as in the sectors of trade, renewable energy, tourism, health, higher education and food security.

Notably, Oman Foreign Minister also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday where the two leaders reiterated their commitment to the close strategic partnership between the two nations.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: G7 Restricting Russian Central Bank’s Use of Gold in Transactions.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the close Strategic Partnership between India and Oman. Both the Ministers highlighted the high priority accorded by the leadership of both the countries to bilateral relations based on high mutual trust and respect. Both Ministers underscored that as neighbours united by the waters of the Arabian Sea, both countries have an important role in maritime safety and security in the region," the MEA statement said.

This comes at a time when the neighbouring country Pakistan, at the OIC meeting, raked up the issue of Kashmir. On the other hand, the UN delegation was in Srinagar for deep investments in the region.

This is Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi's first visit to India since he was appointed as the Foreign minister of Oman in August 2020, according to the joint statement released by India and Oman's Foreign Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)