Geneva [Switzerland], October 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The process of approval of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at the World Health Organization (WHO) is about to be sorted out following negotiations with Moscow, Mariangela Simao, the assistant director-general of the WHO, said on Thursday.

"The Sputnik V vaccine has started the process earlier this year and the process was put on hold due to the lack of some legal procedures," Simao told a virtual press conference.

"I am happy to say that in negotiations with the Russian Government this problem is about to be sorted about as soon as the legal procedures are finished we are able to restart the process," Simao told a virtual press conference," he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

