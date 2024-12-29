Peshawar [Pakistan], December 29 (ANI): Severe cold waves sweeping through Pakistan have led to a spike in seasonal diseases, with health experts warning of a rise in pneumonia cases, particularly among children.

According to the Pakistan's Health Department, the lack of rain will increase the spread of seasonal diseases. There are also concerns that pneumonia cases could rise among children due to the cold spell, the Express Tribune noted.

Cold wave, combined with severe dust pollution in areas such as Peshawar has also led to widespread cases of chest infection, colds, sore throat and dry cough.

The increasing cold is causing health problems among people of all ages, with doctors reporting that the majority of patients visiting hospitals are suffering from infections. Children aged 8-10 are the most affected, the Express Tribune reported.

Quoting the meteorological department, the Express Tribune noted that there is very little chance of rain until January 5. The intensity of the cold will persist during this period.

In areas such as Kohistan, Ashiri Dara, Barawal and Lowari Pass, frost on roads has become a routine issue.

Last week, seven districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were engulfed by intense cold, with temperatures dropping below freezing. Residents of these areas have had to confine themselves indoors to protect themselves from the severe weather. Even the provincial capital of Peshawar has recorded a significant drop in temperature, reaching as low as 1 degree Celsius due to the cold wave in the rural areas.

At least six people, including women and children, died, and three others were injured in a car accident caused by dense fog at Tandlianwala in Pakistan's Punjab, Ary News reported.

Pakistan has seen severe smog blankets across the country as the cold wave intensifies.

The crisis hits Pakistan's most populous province every winter, but in recent years, air pollution has worsened due to cold air trapping dust, emissions from low-quality diesel, and smoke from illegal crop burning.

The combination of smog, low temperatures, and high pollution levels presents major health risks to residents, underscoring the urgent need for decisive action to address the growing crisis. (ANI)

