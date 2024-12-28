Abu Dhabi, December 28: The National Seismic Network, operated by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), recorded a light earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale in Falaj Al Mualla today, with no reported effects. Earthquake in Tajikistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 on Richter Scale Jolts Central Asian Country.

NCM said in a statement that the earthquake, which occurred at 17:51 UAE local time, was not felt by people and was detected only by the monitoring equipment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)