Washington [US], April 28 (ANI): In his first trip to the region after taking the office, US President Joe Biden will visit South Korea and Japan from May 20 to 24 to "further deepen ties and to advance the current administration's solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific".

"This trip will advance the Biden-Harris Administration's rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and to U.S. treaty alliances with the Republic of Korea and Japan," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The White House said this visit will build on more than a year of intensive diplomacy with the Indo-Pacific, including the US-ASEAN Special Summit on May 12-13 in Washington, DC.

In each country, Biden will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts: newly elected President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.

The leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen our vital security relationships, enhance economic ties, and expand our close cooperation to deliver practical results.

In Tokyo, President Biden will also meet with the leaders of the Quad grouping of Australia, Japan, India, and the United States. We look forward to having further details to share about this trip soon. (ANI)

