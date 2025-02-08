Munich [Germany], February 8 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has voiced strong concern and condemnation after recent reports uncovered French company Decathlon's role in the exploitation of Uyghur forced labour in China.

In a statement, WUC stated that a report by "Disclose" and "Cash Investigation" has revealed Decathlon's connection to Qingdao Jifa Group, one of the company's largest textile suppliers in China. Jifa Group is reportedly involved in China's state-imposed forced labour system, which primarily targets Uyghurs.

It further stated that the role of the Jifa Group in the Chinese government's controversial "Strike Hard Campaign," a system of forced "re-education" through employment.

"Uyghurs who refuse to comply with these labour demands risk facing imprisonment or internment. One of the cases exposed involves 16-year-old Uyghur woman Patima Bahit, who was forced to work at Jifa after being recruited from a vocational school," the statement read.

The WUC has condemned multinational companies, like Decathlon, for benefiting from a system that exploits Uyghur women and violates international human rights standards.

WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun stressed that businesses must recognize the immense risks associated with sourcing from China, where proper due diligence is often impossible.

This revelation adds Decathlon to a growing list of companies implicated in forced labour practices linked to Uyghur repression. The United Nations has previously warned that the forced labour system in East Turkestan could constitute a crime against humanity.

The WUC has called for immediate action from Decathlon, urging the company to cease all operations tied to Uyghur forced labour, conduct a transparent investigation into its supply chain, and publicly disclose its findings. Additionally, the WUC calls for stronger enforcement of global legislation, such as the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act and EU regulations, to hold corporations accountable for their involvement in human rights abuses.

The WUC remains committed to advocating for Uyghur rights and condemns all complicity in the repression of the Uyghur people. (ANI)

