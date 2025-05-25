Yokohama [Japan], May 25 (ANI): Yokohama is currently adorned with lush greenery and vibrant flowers. From spring to autumn, colourful roses brighten the city, creating a refreshing atmosphere.

A top spot to enjoy them is the Yokohama English Garden, where visitors stroll under arches draped in blooming roses and vines. Mayu Kawasaki, Gardener of Yokohama English Garden, said, "This English-style garden primarily features roses, but it also showcases a wide variety of plants, offering visitors something to enjoy throughout the year. With over 1.5 million visitors to date, we remain committed to preserving it as a beloved destination. One of my recommended roses is Hanakomon. It produces clusters of small pink blossoms that cascade along the branches from top to bottom. It has become a popular photo spot, where visitors can capture stunning images surrounded by these beautiful blooms."

During this season, many spots around the Yokohama harbour are adorned with stunning roses, collectively known as the "Garden Necklace of Roses." Harbor View Park features a rose garden with a fountain and offers beautiful views of the city. The rose, Yokohama's official flower, is cherished by locals.

One of the visitors said, "We come here every year during this season. Mother is wearing the same clothes she wore when she was expecting the baby. We visit because the roses are so beautiful and abundant."

Yuki Sugawara from Yokohama said, "Yokohama City hosts an event called Garden Necklace, featuring flower-viewing spots throughout the city, connected like a necklace. It begins with cherry blossoms, followed by tulips, and then roses, changing with the seasons. The event offers something for everyone to enjoy - beautiful flowers and stunning landscapes."

Yokohama's flowers and greenery bring joy to both residents and visitors. This soothing atmosphere will continue through to Green Expo 2027, where the city's natural beauty will be celebrated. (ANI)

