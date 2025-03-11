Washington DC [US], March 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy apologised to Trump in a letter after an explosive public argument during an Oval Office meeting, The Hill reported.

"Zelenskyy sent a letter to the president. He apologized for that whole incident that happened in the Oval Office," Witkoff said on Monday (local time), as per The Hill.

Also Read | Earthquake in Tibet: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 Jolts Region, No Casualites Reported.

"I think that it was an important step and there's been a lot of discussion between our teams and the Ukrainians and the Europeans who are relevant to this discussion as well."

US and Ukrainian officials are set to meet in Saudi Arabia this week to pick up on peace negotiations to end the conflict with Russia, as per The Hill.

Also Read | X Down: Elon Musk Hints at Ukraine's Link With Cyberattack on X, Leading Massive Global Outage on His Social Media Platform (Watch Video).

Witkoff said Zelenskyy's act of sending the letter to apologize for the fiery meeting was "progress."

In Trump's joint address to Congress, he shared that he received a letter from Zelenskyy in an effort for the countries to smooth out ties. Trump said he appreciated the letter, which came just days after the US halted military assistance to Ukraine.

Shortly after the fiery meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the Ukrainian leader called it a "regrettable" gathering but stopped short of issuing an apology.

As per Sky News, Zelenskyy will not be at the meeting with US secretary of state Marco Rubio, but his team will try to iron out the differences following his disastrous visit to Washington, which descended into an argument with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Zelenskyy briefly met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after the end of the daily Ramadan fast on Monday.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1899237896055615605

"I had a good meeting with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. I am grateful for his wise perspective on global affairs and support for Ukraine. It was especially important to hear words of confidence in Ukraine's future," Zelenskyy said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)