BYD Seal U DM-i SUV Unveiled in India: 1st Plug-in Hybrid Promising Over 1,200 Km Range; Check Expected Price and Key Features
BYD India has unveiled the Seal U DM-i, its first plug-in hybrid SUV for the Indian market, ahead of a launch later in 2026. Powered by BYD’s DM-i hybrid technology, it combines an 18.3 kWh battery and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, offering over 1,200 km of range. The SUV features fast charging, V2L capability, a premium cabin and Level 2 ADAS.
New Delhi, June 10: BYD India has officially unveiled the Seal U DM-i, signalling a major strategic shift for the automaker as it expands beyond its purely electric vehicle portfolio. As the company’s first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) for the Indian market, the mid-size SUV is scheduled for a formal launch before the end of 2026. This introduction brings advanced hybrid technology to a more accessible market segment, addressing the needs of consumers seeking the benefits of electric mobility without the limitations of a full EV.
The Seal U DM-i utilises BYD’s proprietary DM-i (Dual Mode Intelligent) Super Plug-in Hybrid technology. Unlike conventional hybrids, this system prioritises an electric-first driving experience, utilising an 18.3 kWh Blade battery pack and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The setup is designed to offer flexibility, with a claimed combined range exceeding 1,200 kilometres and a pure electric-only range of approximately 70 kilometres. Haryana Mandates EV Charging Infrastructure in All New and Renovated Buildings.
BYD Seal U Advanced Hybrid Powertrain Technology
At the heart of the Seal U DM-i is a sophisticated powertrain that automatically manages energy distribution based on driving conditions. In urban environments, the vehicle operates primarily in EV mode, drawing power from the battery. When additional range or power is required, the petrol engine functions as a starter-generator to replenish the battery in series-hybrid mode, or engages directly with the wheels during high-load scenarios.
This dual-mode system is engineered for high thermal efficiency, with BYD reporting that the 1.5-litre engine achieves over 43 per cent efficiency. The vehicle also supports fast charging, allowing the battery to reach an 80 per cent state of charge in approximately 35 minutes using DC rapid charging. Furthermore, the SUV features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, enabling the battery to power external electronic appliances.
BYD Seal U Interior Features and Market Positioning
Measuring 4.7 metres in length, the Seal U provides a spacious cabin designed to accommodate five passengers. The interior is defined by a modern, minimalist aesthetic, featuring BYD’s signature centre-mounted rotatable infotainment display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Standard equipment is expected to include a panoramic sunroof, an air purification system, 360-degree cameras, and a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite. Jason Momoa’s Electric Revamp: Hollywood Star Transforms Century-Old Harley-Davidsons into Plug-in Hybrids and Electrifies Classic Land Rovers.
Industry analysts expect the Seal U DM-i to be positioned in the INR 35 lakh to INR 50 lakh price bracket. By offering this technology at a more mainstream price point, BYD aims to provide a transition for buyers who are interested in sustainable mobility but remain hesitant regarding current charging infrastructure. The launch of this PHEV SUV is expected to play a critical role in BYD’s growth strategy within India, catering to both daily commuters and long-distance travellers.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).