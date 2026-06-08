Jason Momoa’s Electric Revamp: Hollywood Star Transforms Century-Old Harley-Davidsons into Plug-in Hybrids and Electrifies Classic Land Rovers

Hollywood actor and motorcycle enthusiast Jason Momoa has expanded his collection of bespoke electric-converted vehicles, featuring a unique fleet of century-old Harley-Davidson motorcycles and classic Land Rovers. Documented in the second season of his HBO Max series On The Roam, the project saw British EV conversion specialist Electrogenic transform these historic machines while carefully preserving their original aesthetic and structural integrity.

Innovative Hybrid Harley-Davidson Conversions

In a notable departure from traditional electric conversions, Electrogenic transformed two 1920s-era Harley-Davidson Model JDs into plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). These bikes retain their original petrol V-twin engines while integrating an 11 kW hub-mounted electric motor. This configuration allows riders to switch between petrol power, electric-only propulsion, or a combined hybrid mode. ‘Supergirl’: Jason Momoa’s Reveal As Lobo in James Gunn’s Upcoming DC Film Leaves Fans Excited (Watch Video).

Jason Momoa Harley-Davidson Revamped Motorcycle

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Jason Momoa on Transformed Harley-Davison Motorcycle

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A third motorcycle, a 1921 Harley-Davidson Model FD, underwent a full electric conversion after its original engine was deemed non-repairable. All three bikes feature 2.7 kWh battery packs discreetly housed within period-correct panniers. Furthermore, the conversions include modern disc brake upgrades and an electric starting system, effectively eliminating the need for the traditional kick-start mechanism while maintaining the bikes' vintage appeal.

Electrified Land Rovers and Off-Grid Camping

Beyond the motorcycle projects, Electrogenic also converted two rare Land Rovers for the actor: a 1949 Series I and a 1961 Series IIA Dormobile camper. Both vehicles were retrofitted with full electric powertrains, with the Dormobile camper notably replacing its gas-powered appliances with an induction hob. To support extended off-grid expeditions, the team also equipped Momoa's Schutt Industries XVENTURE XV-2 camping trailer with a 93 kWh battery pack, serving as a mobile charging station for long-distance travel. Kim Kardashian Ignores Martin Brundle in Awkward F1 Encounter in Monaco; Video Goes Viral – Watch.

The conversions prioritise reversibility, with Electrogenic confirming that no original structures were cut, drilled, or welded during the processes. These modifications allow for the integration of modern performance and safety features, such as increased torque and regenerative braking, without permanently altering the historic nature of the vehicles. The Harley-Davidson hybrid conversion system is now being offered as a production kit for vintage motorcycle owners worldwide.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).