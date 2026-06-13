Ford Mondeo Sport Edition Launched at 2026 Chongqing Auto Show in China; Check Price, Specifications, Range and Features

Ford has officially launched the new Mondeo Sport Edition at the 2026 Chongqing Auto Show, marking a strategic expansion of its passenger vehicle lineup in China. This hybrid-powered fastback crossover variant is designed to bridge the gap for consumers who desire high performance and efficiency without committing to a fully battery-electric vehicle.

The vehicle showcases a distinctive fastback crossover design, catering to the evolving preferences of Chinese motorists who favour versatile silhouettes. Beyond its external aesthetic, the model features significant upgrades to its digital architecture, ensuring that it remains competitive within a market currently dominated by rapid technological advancements and high-intensity domestic competition. Skoda Kylaq Sportline To Launch in India in September 2026; Check Design Changes, Features and Specifications.

Ford Mondeo Sport Edition Specifications and Features

The Ford Mondeo Sport Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged EcoBoost E hybrid system, which produces a combined output of 308 hp. The powertrain is engineered to balance strong acceleration with fuel efficiency, achieving a WLTC combined fuel consumption rating of 5.99 L/100 km and a highway rating of 4.64 L/100 km. With these efficiency metrics, the vehicle offers a theoretical range of 915 km. Physically, the crossover measures 4,920 mm in length and features a 2,945 mm wheelbase. Technology upgrades include a new-generation Sync Max infotainment system driven by a Snapdragon 8155 processor, which supports the fourth-generation VA4.0 voice assistant with large-language-model functionality. Additional equipment includes a 540-degree panoramic camera system that provides underbody visualisation to assist with urban manoeuvring. Skoda Kodiaq RS, Nissan Tekton SUV and Volkswagen Golf GTI Along With Others Sporty Models To Launch in India in 2026.

Ford Mondeo Sport Edition Price

The Ford Mondeo Sport Edition is available in two trim levels within the Chinese market. The entry-level model is priced at CNY 209,800 (approximately USD 31,002), while the performance-oriented ST-Line trim is priced at CNY 229,800 (approximately USD 33,958). By maintaining a traditional hybrid architecture, Ford aims to provide a reliable alternative to the plug-in hybrid models typically favoured by domestic competitors, offering efficiency without the added complexity of extensive charging infrastructure requirements.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).