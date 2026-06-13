Skoda Kylaq Sportline To Launch in India in September 2026; Check Design Changes, Features and Specifications

Skoda Auto India is gearing up to introduce a new, sportier iteration of its highly successful compact SUV, the Kylaq, with the Sportline variant confirmed for a September 2026 launch in India. This move aims to inject fresh appeal into Skoda's best-selling model, offering a visually dynamic package for discerning Indian customers.

The Skoda Kylaq has already established itself as a significant player in the sub-4-metre SUV segment since its launch, consistently performing as a key volume driver for Skoda in India. The introduction of the Sportline trim follows the successful strategy seen with the Kushaq and Slavia, where performance-oriented aesthetics resonated well with buyers. Skoda Kodiaq RS, Nissan Tekton SUV and Volkswagen Golf GTI Along With Others Sporty Models To Launch in India in 2026.

Design and Styling Enhancements

True to the Sportline badging, the upcoming Kylaq variant is expected to feature a host of cosmetic upgrades designed to give it a more aggressive and athletic stance. Externally, buyers can anticipate blacked-out elements, including the alloy wheels, front grille, ORVMs (Outside Rear-View Mirrors), roof rails, and skid plates. There's also speculation of red brake calipers and dedicated Sportline badges to further distinguish this variant.

The sporty theme will extend to the interior, which is likely to adopt an all-black cabin. This will be complemented by design cues such as aluminium pedals, unique seat upholstery with contrast stitching or piping, and ambient lighting, enhancing the cabin's sporty feel. Skoda India Brand Director Ashish Gupta confirmed these styling elements, stating, “Skoda is doing something with styling elements to give the Kylaq a sporty touch, which will be with the Sportline version coming in September.”

Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, the Skoda Kylaq Sportline will retain the tried-and-tested 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine. This efficient motor is capable of producing 115 PS (114 bhp) of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options are expected to remain the same, featuring a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

While there has been some speculation about the inclusion of an 8-speed automatic transmission, similar to the recently updated Kushaq, the Kylaq Sportline is anticipated to continue with the existing 6-speed options. Notably, the Kylaq is underpinned by Volkswagen Group's highly localized MQB A0 IN platform, shared with other successful models like the Kushaq and Slavia, which contributes to its robust safety profile, including a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

Features and Positioning

The Kylaq Sportline is expected to carry forward a comprehensive feature set from the higher variants of the standard Kylaq. This includes a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital cockpit for the driver, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging, and connected car technology.

Skoda is likely to position the Sportline variant strategically below the top-spec Prestige and Prestige+ trims, allowing it to offer distinctive styling without significantly altering the SUV's overall pricing structure. The current Skoda Kylaq range is priced between ₹7.59 lakh and ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). A more powerful Kylaq RS with a 1.5-litre TSI engine is currently under evaluation, according to Ashish Gupta, providing a potential future prospect for performance enthusiasts. Tata Sierra EV Debut on June 30; Check Expected Range, Specifications, Features and Price.

With its imminent festive season launch, the Skoda Kylaq Sportline aims to capture a larger share of the competitive compact SUV market, appealing to buyers looking for a blend of style, features, and Skoda's renowned engineering.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).