New Delhi, February 27 : The Hyundai Alcazar 2023 has been endowed with a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Apart from a new powerful petrol engine, the SUV has also received styling updates.

The Hyundai Alcazar has also received safety features update as part of its 2023 refresh. The pre-launch bookings for the new 2023 Alcazar are underway. Read on to know all details. Hyundai New Car Launches in India in 2023: From Next-Gen Verna to New Micro-SUV, Checkout the 5 Upcoming Cars From the South Korean Auto Giant.

Hyundai Alcazar 2023 – Specifications :

The updated new Hyundai Alcazar now comes packed with a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that can generate a class-leading 160hp of max power and 253Nm of peak torque. This new engine takes the place of the ageing 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill offering 159hp and 192Nm. BMW X5 Facelift To Launch in India by Second Half of 2023; Find Specs, Features and Key Details Here.

The same new turbo-petrol engine in the soon to launch new-gen verna sedan, and is also expected to power the updated Creta and the Kia Seltos and Carens SUV models.

As per Hyundai, the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine is RDE compliant as well as E20 fuel ready. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual and a new 7-speed DCT gearbox options.

The Alcazar’s new 1.5 turbo petrol mill comes endowed with an integrated start-stop tech and offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 18kpl when paired to the DCT, and 17.5kpl when mated to the manual gearbox.

On the other hand, the diesel version of the Alcazar SUV remains unchanged, which gets powered by a 1.5-liter oil-burner offering 115hp and 250Nm coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque convertor automatic transmission choices.

Hyundai Alcazar 2023 – Cosmetic and Features Updates :

The new Hyundai Alcazar 2023 has also received design updates, which includes a newly designed front grille, while the puddle lamp logo has also been updated and flaunts a new ‘ALCAZAR’ emblem for the higher variants.

The updated Alcazar will now offer six airbags as standard that includes driver’s, passenger, side, and curtain airbags, as well as the above mentioned idle stop and go tech for the engine.

Hyundai Alcazar 2023 – Bookings, Price & Rivals :

Bookings for the 2023 Alcazar have opened at Hyundai dealerships as well as online for an advance payment of a token amount of Rs 25,000.

While Hyundai hasn’t yet announced the price details for the updated Alcazar, it is expected to be slightly dearer than the outgoing model, due to the updates.

The Hyundai Alcazar three-row SUV locks its horns in India with the likes of the Toyota Innova Hycross, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus.

