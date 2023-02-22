New Delhi, February 22 : Hyundai kicked-off its new launch schedule for this year with the launch of the Ioniq 5 EV at the Auto Expo 2023, but the year still young and the South Korean auto major has quite a few new models up its sleeves.

Hyundai Motor India is expected to have as many as five more launches scheduled for this year, in order to keep its line-up appeal fresh and beat the stiff market competition. Let’s check out the expected upcoming Hyundai cars in 2023. Honda City Facelift Variant Details Revealed Ahead of March Launch; Checkout All Key Details Here.

Upcoming Hyundai Car launches in India in 2023:

New generation Hyundai Verna

The new-generation Hyundai Verna will launch in India on March 21. It will sport new design language, new features. The new-gen Verna will be a petrol-only model, as its diesel motor has been axed. It will be powered by a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that are RDE-compliant and support E20 fuel. New Car Launches in India in 2023: From Altroz Racer to Tiago EV Blitz; Find Key Details About Upcoming Cars From Tata Motors.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

Hyundai Creta SUV recently received the RDE and E20-compliant engines update, while the facelift model is expected to launch in the coming months. The facelifted Creta will flaunt a Tucson-inspired design, new features including ADAS, while there will also be a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol mill replacing the 1.4-litre engine.

Hyundai Kona Facelift

The Hyundai Kona electric SUV is also expected to come in its facelift version in India this year. The Kona EV facelift had its global debut last year with radical design updates, increased dimensions and an array of new features. Kona EV offers a driving range of 452 km which might increase with enhanced powertrain in its facelift model.

Hyundai Stargazer MPV

Hyundai Stargazer MPV is expected to come to the Indian market this year as well. The MPV had its world premiere last year and sits below the Alcazar. The Stargazer will get powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed MT and IVT. Post its India launch the Hyundai Stargazer will be pitched against the likes of the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga among others.

Hyundai’s new Micro-SUV

An all-new Hyundai micro-SUV is on the anvil and it is expected to debut in India towards the end of this year. This new micro-SUV will be positioned below the Venue and will be Hyundai’s most affordable SUV model. This small SUV will be sharing its underpinnings with the Grand i10 platform and get design inspirations from the Casper that’s available in some global markets. The micro-SUV will be rivalling with the Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and others in India.

