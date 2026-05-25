Hyundai Vehicle Recall: Over 421,000 Santa Cruz, Tucson Vehicles Recalled Over Software Defect That Causes Unexpected Braking

Hyundai has announced a major safety recall affecting more than 421,000 vehicles due to a software defect that could lead to unexpected braking. The issue, which impacts specific Santa Cruz and Tucson models manufactured between 2025 and 2026, involves the forward collision-avoidance system. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a fault within the front camera software may trigger the brakes to activate prematurely, significantly increasing the risk of rear-end collisions.

Hyndai Recalled Vehicles Due to Safety Risks and Crash Reports

The software malfunction has already resulted in tangible safety incidents on the road. Hyundai has confirmed reports of four vehicle crashes attributed to this defect, which have unfortunately led to four reported injuries. The unexpected engagement of the braking system poses a significant hazard, particularly at higher speeds or in heavy traffic conditions, prompting the manufacturer to issue this widespread corrective action. Audi RS 5 Confirmed for India; Check Expected Specifications, Price.

The recall covers a variety of Tucson configurations, including the standard petrol engine, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid variants, alongside the Santa Cruz pickup truck. These models are among the brand's most popular vehicles in the North American market, making the scope of the recall particularly significant for consumer safety.

Hyundai Vehicle Recall Process and Next Steps

Hyundai has stated that it will begin notifying affected owners by mail starting in mid-July. Once owners receive their notification, they are advised to take their vehicles to an authorised Hyundai dealership to have the front camera software updated. This diagnostic procedure and the subsequent software patch will be provided to customers entirely free of charge. Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel Car Launch on World Environment Day, Nitin Gadkari Announces.

This safety campaign adds to a challenging period for the Korean manufacturer, which has managed several high-profile recalls in recent months. Earlier this year, the company recalled 290,000 vehicles to address a seatbelt anchor defect and temporarily halted sales of specific Palisade trims following reports of power seat malfunctions. Hyundai representatives have urged affected Tucson and Santa Cruz owners to monitor their mail and contact their local service centres as soon as their recall documentation arrives.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).