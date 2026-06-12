Hyundai Venue Crosses 8 Lakh Sales Mark in India

Hyundai Motor India has announced a remarkable achievement for its highly successful compact SUV, the Hyundai Venue, which has crossed the 8 lakh (800,000) unit sales mark in the domestic market by the end of May 2026. This makes the Venue only the second Hyundai model, after the Creta, and the third compact SUV overall in India, following the Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon, to reach this impressive milestone.

Launched on May 21, 2019, the Hyundai Venue quickly established itself in the competitive sub-4 metre SUV segment. While it previously achieved the 5 lakh sales milestone in November 2023, the momentum has significantly accelerated, particularly following the introduction of the second-generation model.

A Journey of Consistent Growth

The Venue's journey to 8 lakh sales reflects consistent strong demand. After its initial launch, the first-generation Venue recorded 50,000 unit sales within six months. It subsequently crossed 1 lakh units in 15 months and 2 lakh units in 25 months. The compact SUV reached 5 lakh sales in November 2023, 6 lakh in October 2024, and 7 lakh in early September 2025. The final 1 lakh units, completing the 8 lakh tally, were sold in a brisk nine months, from September 2025 to May 2026, largely boosted by the new-generation model.

Including over 55,000 units exported since its debut, the Hyundai Venue's total global sales from India now exceed 8.5 lakh units. Hyundai Venue Diesel Automatic Variant Price, Specifications and Features.

New-Generation Venue: Powering the Surge

The second-generation Hyundai Venue, which made its highly anticipated debut on November 4, 2025, has been instrumental in this recent sales surge. The updated model brought with it a comprehensive overhaul in design, increased cabin space, and a suite of advanced technological and safety features. Skoda Slavia Spotted Testing; New Design and Advanced Tech Features Revealed.

Key features of the new-gen Hyundai Venue include:

Advanced Safety: Standard 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold, all 4-disc brakes (on select variants), and a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

Standard 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold, all 4-disc brakes (on select variants), and a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. Driver Assistance: Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) with 21 features, including emergency braking and lane keep assist, utilizing both camera and radar.

Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) with 21 features, including emergency braking and lane keep assist, utilizing both camera and radar. Parking & View: 360-degree Surround View Monitor (SVM) and Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM).

360-degree Surround View Monitor (SVM) and Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM). Premium Comfort: Ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, voice-enabled Smart Electric Sunroof.

Ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, voice-enabled Smart Electric Sunroof. Connectivity: Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 70 Hyundai BlueLink connected car features, Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

Diverse Powertrain Options

The Hyundai Venue continues to offer a versatile range of engine and transmission options to cater to diverse customer preferences:

Engine Type Displacement Max Power Max Torque Transmission Options 1.2L Kappa MPi Petrol 1197 cc 83 PS (82 hp) 115 Nm 5-speed Manual 1.0L Turbo GDi Petrol 998 cc 120 PS (118 hp) 172 Nm 6-speed Manual, 7-speed DCT 1.5L CRDi Diesel 1493 cc 116 hp 250 Nm 6-speed Manual, 6-speed Automatic (TC)

Prices for the Hyundai Venue currently start at ₹7.99 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model, extending up to ₹15.83 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variants. It is available in numerous variants and recent additions include Hazel Blue and Mystic Sapphire colour options, alongside the blacked-out Knight Edition.

The Hyundai Venue continues to be a crucial product for Hyundai India, consistently contributing significantly to the brand's utility vehicle sales and maintaining its strong position against key rivals like the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).