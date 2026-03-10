Mumbai, March 10: Hyundai Motor India has announced the expansion of its compact SUV lineup with the launch of a more accessible diesel automatic variant for the Venue. The new HX8 diesel AT is priced at INR 13.70 lakh (ex-showroom), significantly lowering the entry point for customers seeking the diesel-automatic combination. This strategic move comes as the refreshed Venue surpasses the 1 lakh bookings milestone since its market debut in November 2025.

Prior to this launch, the 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission was exclusively available in the top-tier HX10 trim, which carries a price tag of INR 15.51 lakh. By introducing the HX8 trim, Hyundai has reduced the entry price for the diesel-AT powertrain by INR 1.81 lakh. The company confirmed that online bookings and dealership orders are now open, with deliveries expected to commence shortly across India. Skoda Slavia Spotted Testing; New Design and Advanced Tech Features Revealed.

Performance and Powertrain Specifications

The Venue diesel AT continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine. This unit produces 116 hp and a peak torque of 250 Nm, providing the mid-range punch typical of diesel engines in this segment. The engine is mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, though a 6-speed manual remains an option for those preferring traditional shifts.

In addition to the diesel engine, the Venue remains available with two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor and a high-performance 1.0-litre turbo petrol. Depending on the engine choice, customers can select from manual, iMT, or 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) units, maintaining one of the most diverse powertrain portfolios in the sub-four-metre SUV category.

Features and Equipment List

Despite its lower price point compared to the top-spec variant, the HX8 trim remains a feature-loaded offering. It retains premium equipment such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and ventilated front seats. Convenience features include a four-way powered driver’s seat, a sunroof, and automatic climate control.

The variant also incorporates advanced tech and safety elements, including an electric parking brake, wireless smartphone charging, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Drivers will have access to paddle shifters, multiple drive and traction modes, and Hyundai’s connected car technology with Over-the-Air (OTA) update capabilities. The interior is finished in leatherette upholstery with ambient lighting to maintain a premium cabin feel.

Market Milestone and Executive Insight

The introduction of the HX8 variant coincides with the Venue crossing 1 lakh bookings in just over four months. Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, stated that the milestone reaffirms the trust Indian consumers place in the brand's connected and feature-rich mobility solutions. He noted that the new variant aims to provide a "perfect blend of diesel efficiency and effortless convenience." Hyundai VERNA Price, Features and Specifications.

The Venue currently competes in a crowded segment against rivals like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. With the diesel-automatic market seeing a resurgence among long-distance commuters, this more affordable HX8 trim is expected to further bolster Hyundai’s market share in the compact SUV space as the 2026 fiscal year concludes.

