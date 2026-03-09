New Delhi, March 9: Skoda is actively preparing for the mid-cycle refresh of its popular mid-size sedan, the Slavia, with recent test mules captured undergoing high-speed trials on Indian highways. Following the recent rollout of the updated Kushaq SUV, the upcoming Slavia facelift is set to bring several aesthetic and technological enhancements to keep the model competitive against rivals such as the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, and Honda City.

The refreshed sedan features heavy camouflage, indicating comprehensive exterior revisions. Based on recent sightings and industry reports, Skoda is expected to align the Slavia’s design with its latest global styling language, aiming for a more premium and aggressive presence on the road. Hyundai VERNA Price, Features and Specifications.

Skoda Slavia New Design and Visual Changes

The primary visual changes are concentrated on the front and rear of the vehicle. The test mules reveal a redesigned "butterfly" grille, which is expected to incorporate vertical slats similar to the updated Kushaq. The front fascia will feature sleeker LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, paired with a newly sculpted bumper that includes a larger air dam for a more aggressive profile.

At the rear, the updates are expected to include a revised bumper design and a connected LED taillight cluster, providing a modern and unified appearance. Furthermore, the sedan will debut a fresh set of alloy wheel designs, while the overall silhouette remains largely faithful to the current model’s refined, coupe-like stance.

Skoda Slavia Interior and Feature Enhancements

Inside the cabin, the facelifted Slavia is set to undergo a series of tech-focused upgrades. The dashboard layout will likely retain its current dual-tone black and beige theme but will incorporate a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, featuring enhanced UI and AI-based voice assistance.

Additional convenience features are expected to elevate the premium experience, including dual-color ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and potentially, segment-first rear seat massage functions. For safety, the vehicle is expected to maintain its high standards, likely adding features such as front parking sensors and all-wheel disc brakes to its existing suite of six airbags, electronic stability control, and tire pressure monitoring.

Skoda Slavia Powertrain

Under the bonnet, the Slavia facelift is expected to retain its robust engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, producing 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque, will now reportedly be paired with a new 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission, replacing the previous 6-speed unit. The 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, generating 150 PS and 250 Nm, will continue to be offered exclusively with a 7-speed DSG transmission. Nissan Tekton SUV Spotted Testing in India; Check Design, Engine Specs and More Ahead of Launch in India.

While Skoda has not yet announced an official launch date, market expectations suggest a debut in the latter half of 2026. This strategic refresh aims to maintain the Slavia’s position in a competitive segment while offering buyers a more technologically advanced and future-ready sedan.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).