Mini Countryman C Price in India, Features and Specifications

Mini has officially launched the new Countryman C in India today, marking a significant milestone for the brand as the first variant of the third-generation Countryman SUV to be produced locally. Assembled at the BMW Group’s facility in Chennai, this new petrol-powered model joins the existing JCW All4 and all-electric versions in the Indian line-up, offering a more accessible entry point into the premium SUV range.

The vehicle retains the signature Mini design philosophy while adopting cleaner, more upright proportions and modernised body surfacing. Alongside its refined aesthetics, the Countryman C introduces several interior and technology-focused upgrade features, including a minimalist cabin layout, a dedicated OLED infotainment interface, and a comprehensive suite of safety systems, ensuring the model remains competitive against established rivals in the luxury compact SUV segment. Honda Elevate Facelift Price, Design Upgrades, Features and Specifications; Everything to Expect Ahead of October Launch.

Mini Countryman C Specifications and Features

The Mini Countryman C is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 156hp and 240Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a front-wheel-drive layout. It achieves a 0-100kph time of 9.0 seconds, a top speed of 212kph, and a claimed fuel efficiency of 15.92kpl. The SUV measures 4,447mm in length, 1,843mm in width, 1,661mm in height, and has a 190mm ground clearance. Key features include a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen, head-up display, 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, and JCW sports seats with massage functions. Safety is supported by Level 1 ADAS, multiple airbags, and a 5-star Euro NCAP rating. It sits on 19-inch alloy wheels and offers 505 litres of boot space, expandable to 1,450 litres. Mercedes-Benz S 450e Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Mini Countryman C Price in India

The Mini Countryman C has been launched with an introductory ex-showroom price of INR 4,750,000. By shifting to local assembly in India, the manufacturer has positioned this model to undercut the fully imported JCW All4 variant by INR 1,865,000, bringing its pricing more in line with competitors such as the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Audi Q3.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).