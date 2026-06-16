Mercedes-Benz S 450e Price in India, Specifications and Features

Mercedes-Benz has officially launched the new S-Class S 450e in India, marking the arrival of the manufacturer's first-ever plug-in hybrid version of its flagship luxury sedan in the country. This introduction represents a significant expansion of the brand's powertrain-agnostic strategy, providing luxury car buyers with an electrified alternative alongside its existing petrol and fully electric vehicle offerings.

The luxury sedan showcases a comprehensive update, featuring over 2,700 newly developed or refined components, making it the most extensively updated S-Class within a single generation. Its sophisticated design is highlighted by redesigned DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps, an enlarged illuminated grille with chrome star elements, and updated taillamps featuring three chrome-framed star motifs, while the interior is enhanced with the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) and a standard MBUX Superscreen to deliver a modern, intuitive digital experience. Toyota Hilux 9th Gen Spied During TVC Shoot in Delhi; Check Expected India Launch Timeline, Design, Specifications and Features.

Mercedes-Benz S 450e Specifications and Features

The S 450e is powered by a 3.0-litre M256 Evo inline six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine integrated with a 120 kW (163 hp) electric motor and a 22 kWh battery pack. This combined system delivers a total output of 435 hp and 680 Nm of torque, transmitted via a 9-speed automatic gearbox in a rear-wheel-drive layout. The vehicle achieves a 0-100 kmph sprint in 5.7 seconds, reaching an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. It offers a WLTP-certified pure electric range of approximately 115 km. Additional standard features include AIRMATIC air suspension, rear-axle steering (upgradable from 4.5 to 10 degrees), up to 15 airbags, and PRE-SAFE Impulse safety technologies. Wagon R Flex Fuel Price in India, Specifications and Features; Maruti Suzuki Officially Launches Its E85 Car.

Mercedes-Benz S 450e Price in India

The Mercedes-Benz S 450e has been launched with a starting price of INR 2.20 crore (ex-showroom), while the range-topping MANUFAKTUR Edition is priced from INR 2.38 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new flagship sedan are currently open, with customer deliveries scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).