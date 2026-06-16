Honda Elevate Facelift Price, Design Upgrades, Features and Specifications; Everything to Expect Ahead of October Launch

The highly anticipated Honda Elevate facelift has been spied testing on Indian roads, generating considerable buzz among automotive enthusiasts and potential buyers. A heavily camouflaged test mule of the compact SUV was recently spotted, primarily in Delhi, indicating that Honda Cars India is gearing up for a significant update to its lone SUV offering. The current Honda Elevate, which debuted in India in September 2023, is poised for its first major refresh, with an expected launch in the coming months, likely by October 2026.

Honda Elevate 2026 Expected Exterior Upgrades

While the overall silhouette and robust, upright proportions of the Honda Elevate are expected to remain largely unchanged, the facelift is set to bring several cosmetic enhancements. Spy shots, though obscured by heavy camouflage, suggest revised graphics for the LED taillights. Further exterior tweaks are anticipated to include re-profiled front and rear bumpers, a redesigned front grille, and new-design alloy wheels, aiming to give the Elevate a fresher and more contemporary appeal. Mercedes-Benz S 450e Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Honda Elevate 2026 Interior and Feature Enhancements

The cabin of the facelifted Honda Elevate is expected to receive a substantial upgrade to boost its premium quotient and competitiveness. Industry reports suggest a larger touchscreen infotainment system, possibly a 10.1-inch unit akin to the recently updated Honda City, along with a redesigned instrument console.

Crucially, Honda is likely to address some of the current model's feature gaps. Expected additions include convenience features such as ventilated front seats, a factory-fitted 360-degree camera system (which was previously offered as a dealer-level fitment on the Elevate ADV edition), and ambient lighting. Furthermore, an updated Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, known as Honda Sensing, is anticipated, alongside new upholstery options and revised trim finishes. There are also strong rumors about the possible inclusion of a panoramic sunroof, a feature increasingly popular among rivals.

Honda Elevate 2026 Powertrain Details and Hybrid Prospects

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate facelift is largely expected to retain its proven 1.5-litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol engine. This four-cylinder engine delivers approximately 121 hp of power at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of peak torque at 4,300 rpm. Transmission options will continue to include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) automatic. Intriguingly, while some reports indicate the possibility of a hybrid derivative, specifically the e:HEV powertrain similar to that offered in the Honda City, other recent reports suggest that an all-electric (EV) variant could be introduced by 2026 instead of a hybrid. The inclusion of either a hybrid or an EV option could significantly boost the Elevate's sales and mileage figures in India's competitive compact SUV segment. Toyota Hilux 9th Gen Spied During TVC Shoot in Delhi; Check Expected India Launch Timeline, Design, Specifications and Features.

Honda Elevate 2026 Price in India

The facelifted Honda Elevate is expected to see a slight increase in pricing over the current model, which retails between Rs. 11.60 lakh and Rs. 16.57 lakh (ex-showroom). Early estimates suggest the updated SUV could be priced in the range of Rs. 15.30 lakh to Rs. 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for its various petrol and potential hybrid/EV variants. This refreshed model will continue to lock horns with established rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the fiercely contested Indian mid-size SUV market.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).