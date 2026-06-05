Nissan Tekton SUV India Launch Confirmed on July 9; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features

Nissan Motor India is gearing up for a significant resurgence in the Indian automotive market with the official debut of its all-new mid-size SUV, the Nissan Tekton, slated for July 9, 2026. This launch is a pivotal moment for the Japanese automaker, signifying its return to the fiercely contested C-SUV segment after the discontinuation of the Kicks in 2023. The Tekton is expected to play a crucial role in Nissan's renewed India strategy, which includes a substantial $700 million investment in new platforms and products.

Nissan Tekton: A Bold New Design and Platform Synergy

The Nissan Tekton will be built on the highly localised CMF-B / RGMP modular architecture, a platform shared with the new-generation Renault Duster. Despite its mechanical kinship with the Duster, Nissan has ensured the Tekton boasts a distinctive visual identity. Its exterior design draws inspiration from Nissan's globally acclaimed flagship SUV, the Patrol, featuring a bold and muscular stance. Expect an upright front fascia with a wide grille, double chrome strips, connected C-shaped LED DRLs, and distinctive LED headlamps. The side profile will feature unique 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and hidden rear door handles for a sleeker appearance, while the rear will sport connected LED tail-lamps and a roof-mounted spoiler. Citroen Ec3x Teased in India, Launch Imminent; Know What to Expect.

Inside, the Tekton is also poised for a premium experience, with a cabin layout expected to be distinct from the Duster. Reports suggest a multi-layered, three-tone dashboard adorned with premium copper accents and gloss black finishes, creating a modern and upscale environment.

Nissan Tekton Powertrain Options and Expected Performance

The Nissan Tekton is anticipated to share its powertrain options with the new Renault Duster, offering a versatile range for Indian consumers. The expected engine lineup includes:

1.0-litre Turbo-Petrol: Producing around 100hp and 160Nm of torque, likely paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Producing around 100hp and 160Nm of torque, likely paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. 1.3-litre Direct-Injection Turbo-Petrol: Delivering 160hp to 163hp and 280Nm of torque, available with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission).

Delivering 160hp to 163hp and 280Nm of torque, available with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission). 1.8-litre Strong-Hybrid Petrol: While its immediate availability for the Tekton remains to be confirmed, this option, if introduced, is expected to offer a combined power output of 160hp and 172Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT and a 1.4kWh battery pack. It is anticipated to deliver an impressive fuel economy of 23-25kmpl.

Nissan Tekton Interior and Advanced Safety

Nissan is set to equip the Tekton with a comprehensive suite of features to enhance comfort, convenience, and safety. Key highlights expected include a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, alongside Google built-in support. A 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and dual-zone climate control are also anticipated.

Safety will be a major focus, with the Tekton likely to offer six airbags as standard, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera system. Higher variants are also expected to feature a Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) suite, including functionalities like lane assist and adaptive cruise control.

Nissan Tekton Price and Market Positioning

The Nissan Tekton is expected to be priced competitively, in line with its sibling, the new Renault Duster. Current estimates place its ex-showroom price in India between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18 lakh. Upon its launch, the Tekton will face stiff competition from established players in the mid-size SUV segment, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and upcoming models like the Tata Sierra, Curvv, and Maruti Victoris. Tata Motors EV Launch 2026: Sierra EV Slated for Q3 2026, Safari EV by Diwali This Year.

Saurabh Vatsa, MD, Nissan Motor India, has expressed the company's aggressive strategy, stating, “Every six months you will have a new car.” He also confirmed that the Tekton will hit showrooms within weeks of its unveiling, ensuring a swift launch-to-sales cycle and immediate customer deliveries. This rapid rollout, coupled with the success of the recently launched Nissan Gravite, underscores Nissan's determination to regain significant market share in India.

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