Tata Motors EV Launch 2026: Sierra EV Slated for Q3 2026, Safari EV by Diwali This Year

Tata Motors is gearing up for a significant expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio, with the iconic Tata Sierra EV expected to hit showrooms in the July-September 2026 window, followed by the much-anticipated Tata Safari EV by the festive season of Diwali 2026. This aggressive timeline underscores Tata's commitment to dominating India's rapidly growing EV market, offering diverse options across various SUV segments.

Tata Sierra EV: Reimagined for the Electric Age

The Tata Sierra EV, a modern rendition of the classic SUV, is slated for launch in the second quarter of FY2027, specifically between July and September 2026. This timeline is consistently reported across various sources. It will be built on Tata's advanced Acti.ev+ platform, a modular architecture designed to support both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations. Honda 0 Alpha SUV Price, Specifications and Features; Everything to Expect Before 2026 Launch.

Under the hood, the Sierra EV is expected to offer multiple battery options, including 55 kWh and 65 kWh packs, with some reports also mentioning up to 75 kWh configurations, potentially borrowed from the Tata Harrier EV. The larger battery variants are anticipated to deliver a driving range exceeding 500 km on a single charge. Inside, the Sierra EV is poised to offer a premium experience with a triple-screen dashboard layout, featuring a large 12.3-inch central infotainment system, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, and a dedicated 12.3-inch passenger display. Other expected features include Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems), a 360-degree camera, connected car technology, powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities. Pricing for the Tata Sierra EV is expected to range from ₹18 Lakh to ₹25 Lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai Motor India Faces Temporary Production Disruption Following Fire at Supplier Facility in Tamil Nadu.

Tata Safari EV: The Flagship Electric Seven-Seater

Following the Sierra EV, Tata Motors plans to introduce its flagship three-row electric SUV, the Tata Safari EV, by Diwali 2026, typically falling in October or November. Production for the Safari EV is reportedly set to commence in August 2026. Codenamed 'Tayrona' internally, the Safari EV will also utilize the Acti.ev+ platform, adapting the existing Safari's robust design for electric propulsion.

The Safari EV is expected to share its powertrain options with the Harrier EV, offering 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs, with some reports suggesting a larger 80 kWh battery could also be offered. Reports suggest a potential claimed range of 500 km for lower variants and up to 600 km for higher-spec versions on a single charge, with ARAI figures estimated between 550-590 km for larger battery packs. Drivetrain options are likely to include both RWD (estimated 238 hp and 315 Nm) and powerful dual-motor AWD variants (up to 316 bhp and 504 Nm of torque). The cabin is anticipated to be packed with advanced features such as Tata's TiDAL (Tata Intelligent Digital Architecture Layer) software for connected car functions and over-the-air updates, a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 540-degree camera system. Like the Sierra EV, it is also expected to offer Level 2+ ADAS, V2L/V2V capabilities, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof. The Tata Safari EV is expected to be priced between ₹22.5 Lakh and ₹30 Lakh (ex-showroom) and will directly rival the upcoming Mahindra XEV 9S.

Tata's Expanding EV Vision

These upcoming launches are part of Tata Motors' broader strategy to electrify its entire SUV lineup, ensuring that every model, from Nexon to Safari, offers an electric variant.

Tata Sierra EV vs. Tata Safari EV: Key Expected Specifications

Feature Tata Sierra EV (Expected) Tata Safari EV (Expected) Launch Window July-September 2026 (Q2 FY27) By Diwali 2026 (Oct-Nov 2026) Platform Acti.ev+ Acti.ev+ Battery Options 55 kWh, 65 kWh (up to 75 kWh reported) 65 kWh, 75 kWh (up to 80 kWh reported) Expected Range Over 500 km 500-600 km Drivetrain RWD, AWD RWD, Dual-Motor AWD Expected Price ₹18 Lakh - ₹25 Lakh (ex-showroom) ₹22.5 Lakh - ₹30 Lakh (ex-showroom) Seating 5-seater 7-seater Key Features Triple-screen dash, L2 ADAS, V2L/V2V, panoramic sunroof TiDAL software, 12.3-inch touchscreen, 540° cam, L2+ ADAS, V2L/V2V

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