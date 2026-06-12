Skoda Peaq Flagship EV India Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features

Skoda Auto India is setting the stage for a significant electrification push, with Brand Director Ashish Gupta outlining a two-pronged strategy for the Indian market. The immediate focus includes evaluating the launch of the upcoming global flagship electric SUV, the Skoda Peaq, while simultaneously working towards a crucial long-term goal of introducing a locally manufactured electric vehicle to achieve substantial volumes.

Gupta affirmed that the Skoda Peaq is firmly on the company's radar for India, with its global unveiling scheduled for June 23, 2026. The executive emphasised that Skoda aims to bring a premium, well-equipped product to India, rather than a "bare-bones car at a high price," to bolster its brand image and showcase cutting-edge technology. This strategy positions the Peaq as a brand-building halo product, where sales volumes would be less critical. Skoda Kodiaq RS India Bookings Open June 22: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Other Details.

Skoda Peaq: A Glimpse into the Flagship EV

The Skoda Peaq, set to be the largest model in the brand's global lineup, will be a three-row electric SUV, available in both six and seven-seat configurations. Measuring 4,874mm in length with a 2,965mm wheelbase, it promises a spacious cabin. Internationally, the Peaq will be offered in three variants – 60, 90, and 90x – powered by lithium-ion (NMC) battery packs with capacities of 63 kWh and 91 kWh.

The top-tier 90x variant will feature a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup, delivering a combined output of 299 hp and accelerating from 0 to 100 kph in 6.7 seconds. Other variants will utilise a single electric motor with rear-wheel drive, producing up to 286 hp. Skoda claims a maximum driving range of over 600 km on a single charge and a DC fast-charging capability of 10-80 percent in approximately 27-28 minutes.

Inside, the Peaq is expected to boast a 13.6-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system running an Android-based interface, a 10-inch digital driver's display, wireless charging, an augmented reality head-up display, and an electrochromic panoramic sunroof. Pricing for the India-spec Peaq will be announced closer to its potential launch, expected to be a CBU (Completely Built Unit) import.

The Long-Term Vision: Localised EV for Volumes

While the Peaq aims for the premium segment, Skoda's Brand Director, Ashish Gupta, stressed the importance of a local play for becoming a "significant EV player" in India. The company is actively working on developing a cost-efficient, localised electric vehicle platform, though a fully localised electric model is still "at least a couple of years away from commercial reality" (post-2028).

This long-term strategy involves the Volkswagen Group (Skoda's parent company) developing the 'India Main Platform' (IMP), a derivative of the Compact Main Platform (CMP), previously known as the China Main Platform. This dedicated EV architecture is slated to underpin multiple new electric vehicles, including compact and midsize SUVs, for both Skoda and Volkswagen brands. Hyundai Bayon-Based Compact SUV Spotted Testing in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features Before Launch.

Other global EV models like the Skoda Elroq and Epiq, while part of Skoda's international portfolio, are not currently being considered for immediate mass-market introduction in India due to potential high import duties that would make them uncompetitive. The focus remains on strategic imports for brand building and the eventual localised production for volume sales.

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