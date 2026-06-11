Skoda Kodiaq RS India Bookings Open June 22: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Other Details

Mumbai, India – June 11, 2026 – Skoda Auto India has officially announced that bookings for the high-performance Skoda Kodiaq RS will open on June 22, 2026. This move is set to excite Indian automotive aficionados, as the Kodiaq RS will become the brand's first seven-seater SUV to carry the revered 'Rally Sport' (RS) designation in the country. The performance SUV will arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will initially be available in limited numbers, with only 50 units allocated for the first batch.

The launch comes as Skoda celebrates significant milestones in 2026, marking 125 years of its motorsport heritage and the 50th anniversary of the legendary RS badge. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India, highlighted the brand's commitment to performance, stating, “The RS badge carries over 50 years of global performance legacy and a fiercely loyal following in India since the Octavia RS arrived more than two decades ago. Now, we're taking that legacy forward with the Kodiaq RS, our first-ever seven-seater in India to wear the iconic RS badge and the quickest Skoda yet in the country.” Hyundai Bayon-Based Compact SUV Spotted Testing in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features Before Launch.

Performance Prowess Under the Hood

At the heart of the Skoda Kodiaq RS is a formidable 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine. This powerhouse generates an impressive 265 hp (195 kW) and a peak torque of 400 Nm. This represents a significant increase of 60 hp and 80 Nm over the standard Kodiaq's powertrain. The engine is mated to a responsive 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. The Kodiaq RS can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a swift 6.3 to 6.4 seconds and boasts a top speed of 231 km/h, making it the fastest Skoda SUV to be offered in India. Upgraded braking hardware, including slotted brake discs and two-piston calipers upfront, ensures robust stopping power.

Dynamic Design and Feature-Rich Interior

The Kodiaq RS sports a more aggressive and dynamic exterior design compared to its standard counterpart. Key RS-specific styling cues include gloss black accents on the radiator grille, wing mirror covers, upper side-window trim, roof rails, and the entire D-pillar, along with black tailgate lettering. It rides on larger 20-inch alloy wheels and features distinctive RS-specific front and rear bumpers, complemented by Matrix LED headlamps and a horizontal light strip on the front grille.

Inside, the cabin adopts an all-black theme with contrasting red stitching, exuding a sporty ambiance. Standard features are expected to include electrically adjustable front sports seats with integrated headrests and memory function, a sporty multifunction leather steering wheel with the RS logo, and aluminum pedal covers. The 7-seater layout ensures practicality, while features like the 10-inch Virtual Cockpit display and the Dynamic Sound Boost system enhance the driving experience. While adaptive suspension is offered internationally, its inclusion in the India-spec model remains unconfirmed. Maruti Suzuki to Launch 7 New Utility Vehicles by 2029; Check Details Here.

Skoda Kodiaq RS Expected Pricing and Market Position

Given its CBU import status and performance credentials, the Skoda Kodiaq RS is expected to be positioned significantly above the standard Kodiaq, which currently retails between ₹36.99 lakh and ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Industry estimates suggest an ex-showroom price for the Kodiaq RS will likely range between ₹50 lakh and ₹55 lakh (expected). While a direct competitor in the 7-seater performance SUV segment is scarce, it will compete with premium SUVs like the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and attract buyers considering options from Audi and BMW in similar price brackets.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).