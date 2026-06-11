Hyundai Bayon-Based Compact SUV Spotted Testing in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features Before Launch

Hyundai Motor India is set to bolster its formidable SUV portfolio with the introduction of a new compact SUV, believed to be based on the globally available Hyundai Bayon. Recent spy shots confirm that a heavily camouflaged test mule, internally designated as the Bc4i, was spotted on Indian roads in June 2026, generating significant buzz among automotive enthusiasts.

Reports suggest this new SUV will measure approximately 4.18 metres in length, placing it strategically in Hyundai's lineup above the sub-4m Venue and below the mid-size Creta. However, some earlier discussions indicated it might be positioned between the Exter and Venue, or even as a sub-4m contender. This suggests Hyundai is targeting the burgeoning mid-compact SUV segment, potentially alongside the Creta. Maruti Suzuki to Launch 7 New Utility Vehicles by 2029; Check Details Here.

Expected Launch and Market Positioning

The market debut for the Bayon-based SUV is highly anticipated, with various sources pointing to an expected launch during the second quarter of FY2027, which spans from July to September 2026. Other reports suggest an October 2026 launch. It is set to compete with established players like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Kia Sonet, and Tata Punch, among others.

Design and Features Unpacked

Drawing inspiration from the international-spec Bayon, the spotted test mule showcased a split-headlamp design reminiscent of the current Hyundai Venue, featuring slim LED daytime running lamps positioned at the top. The vehicle also appears to sport a boxy silhouette with roof rails and features alloy wheels with a distinctive piston-shaped pattern. Notable safety-related elements observed include front parking sensors and a radar module, hinting at the inclusion of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

While the interior has yet to be fully revealed for the India-spec model, expectations are high for a feature-rich cabin. Based on international models and previous spy shots of an N-Line variant, the Bayon-based SUV could offer dual 10.25-inch digital displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. Other anticipated features include wireless connectivity, a wireless charging pad, OTA map updates, USB-A and USB-C ports, and potentially ventilated front seats, a feature seen in international versions. Higher variants are also expected to come equipped with Level 2 ADAS functions, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the upcoming Hyundai SUV is expected to offer multiple engine options tailored for the Indian market. A significant highlight could be the debut of a new India-focused 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, potentially featuring hybrid assistance. This engine is rumoured to offer superior torque and efficiency compared to the existing 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. Additionally, lower variants might be offered with the international-spec 1.0-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Transmission choices are expected to include manual, 7-speed DCT, and possibly an e-CVT for hybrid configurations. There is also a strong possibility of a CNG variant being offered with the naturally aspirated petrol engine. Daler Mehndi Buys New Mahindra XEV 9e, Punjabi Singer Joins Revolution With Mahindra's Flagship Electric SUV (Watch Video).

Expected Pricing

While official pricing remains under wraps, the Hyundai Bayon-based SUV is expected to be priced competitively, with an estimated ex-showroom range between ₹8.00 Lakh and ₹14.00 Lakh. This positioning aims to attract buyers looking for a feature-packed and modern compact SUV from a trusted brand. As the launch date approaches, more concrete details on variants, colour options, and booking timelines are expected to emerge.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).