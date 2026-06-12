Tata Sierra EV Debut on June 30; Check Expected Range, Specifications, Features and Price

Tata Motors is gearing up for a significant reveal on June 30, 2026, as it prepares to debut the production-ready version of the much-anticipated Sierra EV. This electric SUV marks the revival of a legendary nameplate in an advanced, all-electric form, building on the excitement generated by its concept showcases at the Auto Expo 2020 and 2023.

The Sierra EV is strategically positioned within Tata's growing electric vehicle portfolio, designed to slot between the popular Curvv EV and the flagship Harrier EV. The unveiling is expected to provide a comprehensive look at the vehicle's design, technology, and capabilities, setting the stage for its market launch later in the year. Skoda Peaq Flagship EV India Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Design: Blending Heritage with Modernity

The Sierra EV's design is a thoughtful fusion of its iconic heritage and Tata's contemporary 'New Forever' design language for EVs. It is confirmed to retain distinctive elements from the original Sierra, such as the signature wraparound rear glass area, an upright stance, and classic boxy proportions.

To differentiate it from its ICE counterpart and highlight its electric DNA, the Sierra EV will feature several EV-specific styling cues. These include a blanked-off, body-coloured front grille, full-width connected LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels, and sleek flush-fitting door handles.

Platform and Powertrain

The Sierra EV will be built on Tata's advanced acti.ev+ architecture, a platform that also underpins the Harrier EV. This architecture is designed to support enhanced safety, improved performance, and a range of advanced software features, including DC fast-charging, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities.

Tata's Chief Commercial Officer, Vivek Srivastava, has confirmed that the Sierra EV will be offered in both Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) configurations. It is expected to come with multiple battery pack options. Rumours suggest a 55kWh unit for base variants, possibly sourced from the Curvv EV, and larger 65kWh or 75kWh units for higher-spec models, likely shared with the Harrier EV.

The AWD option is anticipated to be available primarily with the larger 75kWh battery pack. The vehicle is expected to deliver an impressive driving range of 500 km to 550 km on a single charge, depending on the variant and battery configuration.

Feature-Rich Cabin and Expected Pricing

The interior of the Sierra EV is expected to be premium and feature-packed. Top-spec variants are likely to boast a triple-screen layout, comprising a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch co-passenger screen. Other anticipated features include a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, a premium audio system (potentially JBL with Dolby Atmos), dual-zone climate control, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a comprehensive Level 2+ ADAS suite.

While official pricing will be announced closer to its market launch, which is expected by July or August 2026, industry estimates suggest the Tata Sierra EV could be priced between ₹18 lakh and ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are expected to commence after its full market launch.

Upon its launch, the Tata Sierra EV is set to compete with upcoming electric SUVs such as the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and Maruti e Vitara.

Key Expected Features:

Battery Options: 55kWh, 65kWh, 75kWh

55kWh, 65kWh, 75kWh Range: 500-550 km (claimed)

500-550 km (claimed) Drivetrain: RWD (Standard), AWD (Optional, likely with 75kWh battery)

RWD (Standard), AWD (Optional, likely with 75kWh battery) Infotainment: 12.3-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch co-passenger display (top variants)

12.3-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch co-passenger display (top variants) Advanced Features: Level 2+ ADAS, Panoramic Sunroof, Ventilated Front Seats, V2L, V2V, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio System Skoda Kodiaq RS India Bookings Open June 22: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Other Details.

With its blend of nostalgic appeal, modern EV technology, and a competitive feature set, the Tata Sierra EV is poised to be a game-changer in India's rapidly expanding electric SUV market.

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