Tata Tiago EV Launched in India; Price, Features and Specifications Here

Tata Motors has officially launched the 2026 Tata Tiago EV in India, introducing a refreshed version of its most affordable electric hatchback to the domestic market. The updated model aims to enhance its competitive position by offering customers more flexible ownership choices, including a traditional outright purchase model and a new Battery as a Service scheme.

The exterior design of the 2026 Tiago EV features significant visual enhancements, including newly styled front and rear bumpers, a redesigned blanked-off grille, and fresh LED headlamps. Inside, the cabin receives a comprehensive overhaul, featuring upgraded upholstery, a reworked centre console, and a two-spoke steering wheel, all of which contribute to a more modern and pleasant occupant experience. Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Tata Tiago EV Specifications and Features

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV is offered with two battery pack options comprising a 19.2kWh unit for the Medium Range variant and a 24kWh unit for the Long Range variant. The cabin has been upgraded with a new freestanding coloured instrument console and a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. Practicality is enhanced through the inclusion of rear AC vents, while the traditional gear lever has been replaced by a modern rotary dial. Furthermore, the interior features newly integrated buttons for window functions, providing a streamlined and ergonomic layout for the driver and passengers. Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Tata Tiago EV Price in India

The new Tata Tiago EV is available via an outright purchase model, with prices starting from INR 6,99,000, or through the Battery as a Service scheme, with entry-level prices starting from INR 4,69,000. For outright purchases, the 19.2kWh battery pack Smart variant is priced at INR 6,99,000, while the Pure+ variant is priced at INR 8,49,000. Additionally, the 24kWh battery pack Pure+ variant is priced at INR 9,49,000, and the top Creative variant is priced at INR 9,99,000.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).