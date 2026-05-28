Tata Tiago EV Price in India, Features and Specifications

Tata Motors has officially launched the 2026 Tata Tiago EV in India, introducing a refreshed version of its most affordable electric hatchback to the market. The updated model has been launched with a choice between a traditional outright purchase model and a Battery as a Service (BaaS) scheme, providing customers with more flexible ownership options.

The design of the 2026 Tiago EV features significant visual enhancements, including newly styled front and rear bumpers, a redesigned blanked-off grille, and fresh LED headlamps. The exterior is further updated with blacked-out ORVMs, new alloy wheels, and updated LED taillights, complemented by new Tiago EV lettering on the tailgate. Inside, the cabin receives a comprehensive overhaul, featuring new upholstery, a reworked centre console, and a two-spoke steering wheel. Audi RS 5 Confirmed for India; Check Expected Specifications, Price.

Tata Tiago EV Specifications and Features

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV continues to be offered with two battery pack options: a 19.2kWh unit for the Medium Range (MR) variant and a 24kWh unit for the Long Range (LR) variant. The interior has been upgraded with a new freestanding coloured instrument console and a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. Practicality is enhanced with the addition of rear AC vents, while the traditional gear lever has been replaced by a modern rotary dial, and new buttons have been integrated for window functions. Ferrari Luce EV Unveiled: Check Features, Price, and Launch Timeline.

Tata Tiago EV Price in India

19.2kWh Battery Pack: Smart variant is priced at INR 6,99,000, while the Pure+ variant is priced at INR 8,49,000.

24kWh Battery Pack: Pure+ variant is priced at INR 9,49,000, and the Creative variant is priced at INR 9,99,000.

The new Tata Tiago EV is available under both the BaaS scheme, with prices starting from INR 4,69,000, and via an outright purchase model, with prices starting from INR 6,99,000.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).