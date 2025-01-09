New Delhi, January 9: Tata Motor has launched its new 2025 Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor with updated design, features, and specifications. The Indian automobile giant shared an image of the updated models on social media and confirmed the prices. Tata Motors shared an early image ahead of the upcoming 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

Tata Motor said that the 2025 Tata Tiago ICE variant will be priced at INR 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the 2025 Tata Tiago EV price is set at INR 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automobile company said that it updated these models with "new tech, new design and new colours." Design-wise, the silhouette image of the model largely appears the same; however, the front fascia design has changed with a new grille, LED headlamps, and front bumpers. Auto Expo 2025: Registration Opens, Know How To Get Free Passes for Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

2025 Tata Tiago, Tata Tiago EV Specifications and Features

The new models get major upgrades in interior and exterior design. The colour schemes would likely bring more elegance to the car. The model will be updated with Melange fabric upholstery as default. The 2025 Tata Tiago will get adjustable seats for heights, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch floating infotainment touchscreen, a steering wheel with illumination and support for Android Auto and Apply CarPlay. The 1.2-litre Revotron engine will offer 84 bhp power and 113 Nm of torque with AMT or five-speed manual transmission. The CNG variant would offer 72 bhp power and 95 Nm of torque.

2025 Tata Tigor Price, Specifications and Features

The 2025 Tata Tigor is launched with minor cosmetic changes, such as the front grille and bumper. It has a smart steering wheel with illumination, a fully digital instrument cluster, new fabrics in the seat, new LED taillights, automatic temperature control, and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new Tigor has a 10.25-inch floating infotainment system, cruise control, ISOFIX, rear parking sensor, and many other features. It continues the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine offering 85 bhp power and 113 Nm of torque. The CNG variant generates 72 bhp and 95 Nm torque. The ICE variant engine is mated with a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. Check 2025 Tata Tigor prices below, Auto Expo 2025: Over 40 New Products Likely To Launch at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Check Details.

ICE Variant Prices (Petrol)

Tigor XM Variant Price -INR 5,99,990

Tigor XT Variant Price - INR 6,69,990

Tigor XZ Variant Price -INR 7,29,990

Tigor XZ+ Variant Price - INR 7,89,990

Tigor XZ+ Lux Variant Price -INR 8,49,990

CNG Variant Prices (iCNG)

XT CNG: INR 7,69,990

XZ CNG: INR 8,29,990

XZ+ CNG: INR 8,89,990

XZ+ Lux CNG: INR 9,49,990

The 2025 Tata Tiago, 2025 Tata Tiago EV, and 2025 Tata Tigor models are expected to be unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo from January 17 to January 22, 2025.

