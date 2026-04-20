Tesla is set to launch its second vehicle in the Indian market, the Model Y L, on April 22, according to industry reports. The new variant is a long-wheelbase, six-seater version of the popular Model Y SUV, designed to appeal to India’s preference for spacious, family-oriented vehicles. Imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) from Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory, the Model Y L aims to bolster the brand's presence in a price-sensitive market where the standard Model Y has seen a relatively measured response since its debut last year.

The "L" designation in the new model stands for "Long Wheelbase," a configuration previously limited to select markets such as China, Australia, and Japan. By extending the chassis, Tesla has integrated a third row of seating into the electric SUV, providing a 2+2+2 cabin layout. This strategic move follows the standard Model Y's entry into India, which launched with a starting price of INR 59.9 lakh (ex-showroom). VinFast VF MPV 7 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

The Model Y L is expected to be positioned as a premium offering above the current dual-motor Long Range variant. Reports suggest that the vehicle will be priced starting under INR 70 lakh, placing it in direct competition with luxury electric offerings from established European manufacturers in the Indian market. The Tesla Model Y L launch date was published on SmartPrix report.

Tesla Model Y L Dimensions and Battery Performance

The Model Y L features a significant increase in physical footprint compared to the standard model. It measures 4,976 mm in length, 1,982 mm in width, and 1,668 mm in height. Most notably, the wheelbase has been extended to 3,040 mm, which is 150 mm longer than the standard Tesla Model Y, providing the necessary cabin volume for the additional row of seats.

In terms of performance, the Indian version is expected to mirror the specifications of the model sold in China. It is equipped with an 82kWh battery pack and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain. While the claimed range in international markets is approximately 751 kilometres under specific testing cycles, the final figures approved by Indian regulatory bodies may vary once the vehicle undergoes local certification.

Tesla Model Y L Interior Features and Technology

Tesla has retained its signature minimalist high-tech interior for the Model Y L while adding several comfort-oriented upgrades for the rear passengers. The dashboard is dominated by a 16-inch central touchscreen that serves as the primary hub for all vehicle controls and infotainment. Additionally, a secondary 8-inch display is located at the rear of the centre console, allowing second and third-row passengers to access streaming services and gaming.

Specific enhancements for the six-seater variant include a powered second-row armrest and heated, power-adjustable seats for both the second and third rows. The vehicle also features a panoramic glass roof, which enhances the sense of space within the extended cabin. These additions are intended to position the Model Y L as a luxury MPV-style alternative within the electric SUV segment.

Tesla’s Strategic Positioning in the Indian Market

The launch of the Model Y L comes at a critical time for Tesla’s Indian operations. While the brand carries significant global prestige, the high import duties on CBU vehicles have kept its pricing in the luxury bracket. By introducing a six-seater variant, Tesla is targeting a specific niche of affluent Indian families who prioritise seating capacity and interior comfort alongside sustainable technology. BMW iX5 Hydrogen Launch in 2028; More Details Here.

Industry analysts suggest that the success of the Model Y L could influence Tesla's future decisions regarding local assembly or manufacturing in India. As of Monday, the company has not officially confirmed the final pricing or the exact time of the April 22 launch event, but dealerships and official channels are expected to provide updates as the date approaches.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (SmartPrix), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).