Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition Price in India, Specifications and Features
Triumph has launched the Tiger 900 Alpine Edition in India, priced at INR 1,535,000. Based on the GT Pro variant, it features a unique Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black paint scheme. Equipped with an 888cc triple-cylinder engine, Akrapovic exhaust, and engine protection bars, it is engineered specifically for enhanced long-distance touring comfort.
Triumph Motorcycles has officially expanded its premium adventure touring portfolio in India with the introduction of the new Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition. Positioned as a dedicated offering for long-distance enthusiasts, this special edition model blends touring comfort with enhanced aesthetic appeal, catering specifically to riders who prioritise highway performance and tarmac riding.
The Alpine Edition distinguishes itself through a unique visual identity and a selection of factory-fitted premium accessories that elevate the standard touring experience. By building upon the well-regarded GT Pro platform, Triumph has aimed to deliver a motorcycle that balances high-speed stability with refined comfort, ensuring that both aesthetics and functional enhancements are integrated seamlessly into the base package. Honda ADV160 Adventure Scooter Patent Filed in India; Launch Expected Soon.
Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition Specifications, Features
The aesthetic appeal of the Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is defined by its sophisticated Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black colour scheme, complemented by subtle blue accents that provide a distinctive look on the road. Beyond the visual updates, the manufacturer has focused on upgrading the touring capabilities of the motorcycle by including essential protective gear and a performance-oriented exhaust system as standard equipment.
These refinements are intended to enhance the rider's experience during extended travel, providing better engine protection and a more characterful exhaust note. The model retains the premium cycle parts and sophisticated electronic suite synonymous with the brand, ensuring that the machine remains a versatile and reliable companion for diverse touring conditions.
The Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is powered by a liquid-cooled, 888cc inline three-cylinder T-Plane engine. This motor delivers a peak power output of 108 hp at 9,500 rpm and generates 90 Nm of torque at 6,850 rpm. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed transmission that includes a bi-directional quickshifter as a standard feature, allowing for smooth gear changes in various riding scenarios.
The motorcycle is built on the GT Pro platform, featuring advanced suspension hardware and a comprehensive set of rider aids, including multiple riding modes to handle different road conditions. The addition of factory-fitted engine protection bars and an Akrapovic silencer as standard distinguishes this variant from the standard lineup, further improving the machine's durability and overall touring refinement for long-distance riders. Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Edition Price in India, Specifications and Features.
Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition Price in India
The Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition has been launched in the Indian market with a price tag of 1,535,000 INR (ex-showroom). This pricing reflects the inclusion of the additional factory-fitted accessories and the exclusive cosmetic upgrades that define the Alpine model, positioning it as a premium option within the mid-size adventure touring category.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).