Triumph Tiger 900 Desert Edition Price in India, Specifications and Features

Anand, May 24: Triumph Motorcycles has officially expanded its premium adventure motorcycle portfolio in India with the launch of the new Triumph Tiger 900 Desert Edition. Designed to cater to riders who demand high performance in demanding off-road conditions, this special edition introduces a refreshed aesthetic and enhanced factory-fitted hardware to strengthen its position in the competitive adventure-touring segment.

This model builds upon the foundation of the existing Rally Pro variant, offering a more rugged personality suited for challenging terrain. By incorporating unique styling cues and additional protective equipment, the manufacturer aims to provide a more comprehensive package for off-road enthusiasts. The launch underscores the brand's commitment to delivering specialised machinery that balances off-road capability with the refined performance characteristics of its triple-cylinder engine platform. Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Triumph Tiger 900 Desert Edition Specifications and Features

The Triumph Tiger 900 Desert Edition distinguishes itself with striking Baja Orange highlights and dedicated adventure-focused styling elements. Beyond the cosmetic updates, the motorcycle is equipped with factory-fitted fuel tank protection bars, which enhance durability during technical off-road excursions. The design approach focuses on creating a more aggressive silhouette, making it immediately recognisable as a machine built for expedition-style riding.

The motorcycle is constructed with a focus on long-travel suspension and robust hardware to handle varied surface conditions. It features a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel setup, which is optimised for stability and traction on loose surfaces. The inclusion of an Akrapovic silencer as standard serves to complement the engine's character while contributing to the overall premium appeal of the package.

The Triumph Tiger 900 Desert Edition is powered by an 888cc liquid-cooled, inline three-cylinder T-Plane engine, capable of producing 108 hp at 9,500 rpm and 90 Nm of torque at 6,850 rpm. This powerplant is coupled with a six-speed transmission and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. The machine is supported by long-travel suspension for superior bump absorption and a sophisticated suite of electronic rider aids, ensuring control in diverse riding conditions. Furthermore, the inclusion of fuel tank protection bars and an Akrapovic exhaust system highlights its readiness for adventure. Honda ADV160 Adventure Scooter Patent Filed in India; Launch Expected Soon.

Triumph Tiger 900 Desert Edition Price in India

The Triumph Tiger 900 Desert Edition has been launched in the Indian market with an ex-showroom price of INR 1,605,000. Despite the addition of exclusive aesthetic enhancements and supplementary off-road accessories, the motorcycle is positioned as a competitive offering within the premium adventure segment, providing additional value over the standard Rally Pro configuration.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 08:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).