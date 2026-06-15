Wagon R Flex Fuel Price in India, Specifications and Features; Maruti Suzuki Officially Launches Its E85 Car

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the Wagon R Flex Fuel in India, marking a significant milestone as the nation’s first mass-market vehicle capable of operating on ethanol blends ranging from E20 up to E85. This strategic launch aims to reduce reliance on traditional fossil fuels while expanding the company’s alternative powertrain portfolio within the domestic passenger vehicle market.

The vehicle is built upon the well-established design of the premium ZXi+ variant, retaining its familiar silhouette while incorporating necessary engineering adaptations to support high-percentage ethanol fuel. Beyond its unique engine capabilities, the model introduces upgraded features and a refined interior package, ensuring that buyers do not sacrifice comfort or utility while adopting more sustainable automotive technology. Which Cars and Bikes Can Run on Cheaper E85 Petrol, Which Has 85% Ethanol?.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel Price in India

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel has been launched at an ex-showroom price of INR 7,24,000. This price point reflects a premium of INR 85,000 over the standard petrol-powered ZXi+ variant. At present, the manufacturer has clarified that this model is available specifically for commercial use, with its wider adoption expected to align with the expansion of India's ethanol dispensing infrastructure, which currently covers select locations including Delhi-NCR and the Mumbai-Nagpur corridor. Wagon R Flex Fuel: Maruti Suzuki To Unveil India's First Flex-Fuel Car Today - What To Expect.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel Specifications and Features

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 90bhp and 113.7Nm of peak torque, paired exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission. Based on the ZXi+ trim, the vehicle comes equipped with a comprehensive set of features, including a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering-mounted controls, and fog lamps. Safety equipment comprises six airbags, while exterior utility is enhanced by alloy wheels and electrically adjustable and folding ORVMs. The vehicle is available in both metallic and non-metallic colour options, catering to diverse aesthetic preferences within the commercial sector.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).