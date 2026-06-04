Wagon R Flex Fuel: Maruti Suzuki To Unveil India's First Flex-Fuel Car Today - What To Expect

New Delhi, June 4: India's automotive landscape is poised for a significant shift as Maruti Suzuki today, June 4, 2026, unveils the country's first mass-market flex-fuel passenger vehicle. The highly anticipated event, held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, will see the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

While Maruti Suzuki has kept the exact model under wraps, industry speculation strongly points towards the Wagon R Flex Fuel as the pioneering vehicle. A prototype of the Wagon R Flex Fuel was previously showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in 2024, garnering considerable attention. The Fronx Flex Fuel, first seen at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, is also a contender, demonstrating Maruti Suzuki's broader efforts in this segment.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel

First flex fuel car to be launched today being a Wagon R with a manual gearbox pic.twitter.com/9YLAHUkKtj — Somnath Chatterjee (@SomChaterji) June 4, 2026

E100 Compatibility and Environmental Impact

The most significant aspect of this new offering is its capability to run on pure ethanol (E100) and various ethanol-petrol blends, ranging from E20 to E85. This flexibility is expected to play a crucial role in India's efforts to reduce its substantial crude oil import bill and curb vehicular emissions. When operating on higher ethanol blends like E85, the flex-fuel car is projected to reduce tailpipe Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to a remarkable 79% compared to a conventional petrol vehicle. Upcoming Car in June 2026: From Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to Tata Sierra EV and Maruti Suzuki Flex-Fuel WagonR, Check All Models Coming This Month.

Advanced Engineering for Flex-Fuel Technology

To achieve this multi-fuel capability, Maruti Suzuki has incorporated several advanced technological enhancements. The vehicle features an upgraded fuel delivery system, corrosion-resistant fuel lines, and reinforced tank walls, essential for handling the corrosive nature of ethanol. Key components such as the engine management system (ECU), fuel pump, and fuel injectors have been heavily revised and upgraded. An integrated ethanol sensor automatically detects the ethanol percentage in the fuel, allowing the engine to adapt its parameters for optimal performance. Additionally, a heated fuel-rail system ensures seamless cold starts, addressing a common challenge with higher ethanol blends. The engine is also designed to comply with stricter BS6 Phase II emission standards.

While specific power figures for the production model are awaited, the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype showcased previously featured a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, delivering 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm torque. This engine, in its flex-fuel avatar, is engineered to deliver comparable power and performance to its conventional petrol counterpart. Maruti Suzuki India Announces Price Hike of Up to INR 30,000 Across Car Portfolio From June 2026.

Pricing and Availability

The unveiling today marks the formal introduction of this groundbreaking technology. While a precise launch date for commercial sales will be announced, some reports suggest commercial availability for the Wagon R Flex Fuel could begin as early as June 5, 2026. Estimated ex-showroom prices for the Wagon R Flex Fuel are anticipated to range between INR 8.50 Lakh for the base variant and INR 9.50 Lakh for the top model. The Fronx Flex Fuel, if launched, is expected to follow later in August 2026, with an estimated price range of INR 9-11 Lakh (ex-showroom).

This initiative aligns with the Indian government's ambitious plans to expand ethanol infrastructure, with approximately 5,000 E100 fuel dispensing stations expected to be established across the country over the next two years. Maruti Suzuki's unveiling today signals a pivotal moment for India's journey towards energy independence and a greener automotive future.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 11:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).