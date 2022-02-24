Arqam Cheema has always been a wordsmith. He loved making up stories and sharing them with his friends as a child. This love of storytelling followed him into adulthood, where he discovered his talent for copywriting.

He was never one for conventional jobs, and he always dreamed of doing something more with his life, and when he stumbled upon freelance writing, he knew he had found his calling. Arqam quickly became a go-to writer for companies all around the world, helping them reach their target audience through his words.

But there was another side to Arqam that most people didn't know about - his passion for research. Arqam was always up to date on the latest trends in sales and marketing, and he used this knowledge to help him write better copy.

So far, Arqam has worked with many big companies of various industries, including; supplement, fitness, tech, and Saas.

Why do companies hire Arqam?

Arqam's skills caught the attention of top marketing agencies, which ranked him among the top 100 copywriters in Asia. His ability to organically boost businesses with the power of his words has made him a sought-after writer and content strategist.

His work and referrals have caught the attention of big companies like Semrush and Wodnow, who have requested him to create digital content for their websites. Arqam's writing style is not only persuasive but engaging as well.

Plus, he is a Computer Science graduate with a high IQ, making it easy for him to turn difficult projects into a piece of cake.

Why Arqam Cheema is the best option?

Arqam is a down-to-earth person, and he has an easy-to-approach nature that helped him become successful early on in life.

Every word coming from Arqam's mouth is a goldmine itself; he makes his clients thrive and overcome even the most difficult obstacles. They appreciated his wisdom and calm demeanor, which helped them stay focused on their business.