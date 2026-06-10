Bitcoin Price Today, June 10, 2026: BTC Price Stable Around USD 61,350 Following Institutional ETF Outflows and Corporate Portfolio Rebalancing
Bitcoin stabilised at USD 61,350.72 at 8:17 AM IST on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, marking a continued consolidation phase after a sharp multi-day correction. The premier digital currency found a temporary floor following aggressive institutional capital rotation out of crypto exchange-traded funds and minor, unprecedented token sales by major corporate holders.
Bitcoin price recorded a period of calm on Wednesday morning, trading at USD 61,350.72 as of 8:17 AM IST. The token's latest movement indicates a flattening momentum after a steep weekly decline that dragged the flagship asset down from its previous comfort zones above the USD 73,500 threshold.
The broader digital currency asset class showed signs of steadying alongside the premier token, with major alternative cryptocurrencies finding minor support levels. Trading desks reported a drop in immediate panic selling, though overall volume remained thin during the early Asian market hours. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 10, 2026: Bharti Airtel, InterGlobe Aviation and Dixon Technologies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.
Institutional ETF Withdrawals Limit Near-Term Recovery
Market analysts point to an aggressive pullback in institutional appetite as a major catalyst for the recent downward trajectory. Capital flows have shifted dramatically, with over USD 4 billion exiting US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds over a rolling three-week period, forcing the asset to break below key short-term moving averages.
This institutional retreat has been compounded by strategic portfolio rebalancing. Market confidence faced a minor test after prominent corporate holders divested a small fraction of their long-held tokens to meet yield obligations, sparking brief concerns among retail traders regarding near-term liquidity.
Capital Rotation to Equities and Macro Shifts Under Watch
Simultaneously, broader investment trends have diverted liquidity away from the digital asset sector. Retail and institutional capital has increasingly rotated back into mainstream equities, driven by a renewed surge in high-profile tech stocks and highly anticipated artificial intelligence initial public offerings. Gold Rate Today, June 10, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Traders are now maintaining a highly cautious stance ahead of critical US macroeconomic data releases later today. The immediate support floor for Bitcoin is heavily defended by buyers near the USD 60,000 zone, while overhead technical resistance is anticipated to cap any swift recovery attempts near the USD 63,000 level.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 08:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).