Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 10, 2026: Bharti Airtel, InterGlobe Aviation and Dixon Technologies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday

Indian stock markets rallied late in Tuesday's session to close in positive territory, lifted by strong buying interest in banking, financial, and auto sectors. Improving global risk sentiment further bolstered investor confidence. At the closing bell, the Sensex had surged 394.50 points, or 0.54 per cent, to end at 73,918.76, while the Nifty advanced 119.10 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 23,242.10. That said, stocks of several companies will be in focus today, June 10, as the stock market opens for business.

Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Wednesday's trading session before the share market closes for the weekend holiday. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare to buy and sell shares, scroll below to know the names of stocks that are expected to be in focus today during today's trading session. According to a report in CNBC TV18, shares of Ajanta Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Dixon Technologies, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, and InterGlobe Aviation are expected to be on the list of stocks to watch out for today. Stock Market Holidays in May 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

Of all stocks mentioned above, shares of Ajanta Pharma Limited (NSE: AJANTPHARM), Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (NSE: DIXON) and Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: BHARTIARTL) all saw mixed results in the last trading session on Tuesday, June 9. Notably, shares of Ajanta Pharma Limited (NSE: AJANTPHARM) and Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (NSE: DIXON) ended in the green after growing by INR 40.10 and INR 224, whereas stocks of Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: BHARTIARTL) fell by INR 15.30.

On the other hand, stocks of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited (NSE: EMCURE) and InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: INDIGO) closed on a positive note during Tuesday's trading session. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited (NSE: EMCURE) and InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: INDIGO) ended the last trading session in the green after rising by INR 23.40 and INR 172 each, respectively. Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex End Higher on Fag-End Buying; PSU Banks and Financial Stocks Lead Rally.

As the opening bell rings for Wednesday’s trading session on June 10, market participants will be watching closely to see if these high-profile stocks can sustain their momentum or engineer quick reversals. Given the backdrop of Tuesday's late-stage broader index rally, institutional volume and sector-specific shifts are expected to heavily drive intraday price action. Traders will likely look to position themselves across these trending large-caps, seeking to capitalise on volatile entry and exit points before the market enters the latter half of the trading week.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).