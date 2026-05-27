Coal India Share Price Today, May 27: COALINDIA Stocks Plunge Over 4% As Government Launches Stake Sale at Discounted Price

Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA) is witnessing a sharp decline in Wednesday's intraday trade, shedding over 4% as the market reacts to the government's announcement of an Offer for Sale (OFS). The stock is currently trading at INR 437.45, significantly below its previous close of INR 458.15.

Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA) opened lower at INR 429.00 and has since traded in a range between an intraday high of INR 439.10 and a low of INR 428.40. The scrip is down by -4.52% for the session. Volume is surging, with 15,921,049 shares already changing hands, indicating strong selling pressure. Stocks To Buy Today, May 27, 2026: Adani Power and Astra Microwave Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Coal India Share Price Today, May 27:

LTP OPEN HIGH LOW 52W HIGH 52W LOW VOL % CHG 437.45 429.00 439.10 428.40 0.00 0.00 15,921,049 -4.52%

While specific 52-week high and low data for COALINDIA are not immediately available, today's steep fall places the stock well below its recent trading levels. The current price of INR 437.45 represents a significant dip from its previous close, bringing it closer to the INR 412 mark, which has now become a critical level given the new development. The sharp move suggests a re-evaluation of the stock's immediate valuation by market participants.

The primary catalyst driving COALINDIA's current move is the Government of India's decision to sell up to a 2% stake in the state-run miner through an Offer for Sale (OFS). The floor price for this stake sale has been fixed at INR 412 per share, which is approximately a 10% discount to Coal India's closing price on Tuesday. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip in Early Trade After Fresh US Strikes in Iran Dent Investor Sentiment.

The OFS opens for non-retail investors today, May 27, 2026, with retail investors getting their bidding window on May 29, 2026. This move aims to help the government mobilise nearly INR 5,000 crore. Such large-scale disinvestment, especially at a discounted price, often leads to immediate price correction in the underlying stock as the market adjusts to the increased supply of shares.

In other recent news, Coal India Limited has moved to allay fears of a potential coal shortage, stating on Tuesday that it has built up a buffer of 168 million tonnes (MT) to meet increased demand during the ongoing summer season. The company assured that it has adequate quantity to meet the generation capacity of domestic coal-based power plants. Despite this seemingly positive fundamental news, the immediate impact of the OFS appears to be overshadowing other developments.

Investors will be closely watching the subscription figures for the OFS, particularly from non-retail investors today, as well as the broader market sentiment towards state-owned enterprises. The INR 412 floor price will act as a key support level in the very near term, with further price action depending on the appetite for the discounted shares and any subsequent buying interest.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).