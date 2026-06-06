EPF Nomination Rules: Can an Unmarried Employee Nominate a Brother or Sister for PF Benefits? Here’s What EPFO Says

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows members to nominate beneficiaries for their Provident Fund (PF) and pension benefits, ensuring that savings are transferred smoothly in the event of an employee's death. However, nomination rules differ depending on the member's marital and family status.

One of the most common questions among EPF subscribers is whether an unmarried employee can nominate a sibling for PF benefits. According to EPFO rules, the answer is yes, but only under specific conditions.

As per Paragraph 61(4) of the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, if a member has no family at the time of making a nomination, they may nominate any person of their choice. This means an unmarried employee without a spouse or children can nominate a brother, sister, friend, or any other individual for Provident Fund benefits. EPFO Interest Update: When Will 8.25% EPF Interest for FY 2025–26 Be Credited? Here’s What Subscribers Need To Know.

However, if the member later acquires a family through marriage or by having children, the earlier nomination automatically becomes invalid. In such cases, the employee must submit a fresh nomination in favour of one or more eligible family members.

EPFO defines "family" as the spouse, children, dependent parents and spouse's dependent parents. Married members are required to add their spouse in EPF records, even if they do not wish to make their spouse the primary PF nominee. EPFO 3.0 New Features: Complete Guide to Instant UPI and Cardless ATM Withdrawals.

For male members, eligible nominees include wife, children, dependent parents, widow of a deceased son and grandchildren. Female members can nominate their husband, children, dependent parents, spouse's dependent parents, widow of a deceased son and grandchildren.

The same principle applies to pension benefits under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995. According to Paragraph 16(5)(a) of the EPS, a member who is unmarried or does not have a living spouse or eligible child can nominate any person, including a sibling, to receive pension-related benefits.

EPF members can submit nominations through Form 2 or use the e-nomination facility available on the EPFO portal. The online process requires an Aadhaar-verified Universal Account Number (UAN) and OTP verification through the Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Apart from nomination benefits, EPF remains one of India's most popular retirement savings schemes. Employee contributions of up to INR 1.5 lakh annually qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C under the old tax regime, while EPF deposits continue to earn attractive interest rates, currently at 8.25%.

Understanding EPF nomination rules is essential to ensure that PF and pension benefits reach the intended beneficiaries without legal complications.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).