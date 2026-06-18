EPFO 3.0 Update: PF Withdrawals Through UPI and ATM Soon, Auto-Settlement Limit Raised to INR 5 Lakh

In a significant move poised to redefine how millions of salaried Indians interact with their retirement savings, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is rolling out a comprehensive digital upgrade, "EPFO 3.0." This transformative initiative aims to drastically simplify and accelerate provident fund (PF) withdrawals by integrating with India's ubiquitous Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and ATM networks, alongside a five-fold increase in the auto-settlement limit for advance claims. The changes signal a profound shift towards greater liquidity and user convenience for over 30 crore EPFO members.

What Happened

Under the banner of EPFO 3.0, the retirement fund body is set to introduce two critical enhancements. Firstly, eligible provident fund subscribers will soon be able to withdraw their PF amounts directly through UPI-enabled platforms and dedicated EPFO ATM cards. This feature, for which testing has reportedly been completed, is expected to bring near-instant access to funds, mirroring the ease of everyday banking transactions. Secondly, and already operational, the auto-settlement limit for various advance claims, such as those for illness, education, marriage, or housing, has been substantially raised from INR 1 lakh to INR 5 lakh. This increased threshold allows for quicker processing of a larger number of claims without manual intervention, drastically reducing turnaround times, often to within 72 hours for complete KYC-compliant accounts. EPFO 3.0 Explained: When Will UPI and ATM PF Withdrawals Start, How Much Can EPF Members Withdraw?

Why It Matters

These updates are a game-changer for EPFO members, offering unprecedented ease and speed in accessing their accumulated savings. The ability to withdraw funds via UPI or ATMs will significantly reduce paperwork and processing delays, providing crucial financial flexibility, especially during emergencies. With the auto-settlement limit now at INR 5 lakh, a substantial portion of advance claims can be processed automatically, benefiting individuals who require timely access to funds for significant life events or unexpected expenses. This digital push enhances financial inclusion and empowers members with greater control over their retirement corpus, aligning with the broader national agenda of digitisation. EPFO New Rules: When Can You Withdraw 100% of Your EPF Corpus Without Giving Any Reason?

Background & Context

The EPFO, established in 1952, stands as one of the world's largest social security organisations, safeguarding the financial future of India's organised workforce. Its journey towards digital transformation gained significant momentum with initiatives like the launch of its website as part of Digital India Week in 2015, followed by the introduction of the Universal Account Number (UAN), online registration of establishments, and other IT-enabled services. The auto-settlement mechanism itself was first introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate faster disbursals, a testament to EPFO's adaptive approach to member welfare. These steps have progressively moved EPFO from a traditionally paper-intensive system to a more transparent, efficient, and member-centric digital platform.

Stakeholder Views

Industry observers view EPFO's intensified digital drive positively, noting its potential to enhance service delivery and member satisfaction. While the immediate benefits of faster access are clear, experts emphasise the critical role of accurate member data in ensuring seamless transactions. Analysis indicates that discrepancies in Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account details remain a significant barrier to successful withdrawals, highlighting the need for members to proactively update and verify their information. However, the overall sentiment is that EPFO 3.0, with its focus on Aadhaar-based and digital verification, will substantially reduce reliance on employer approvals for many eligible claims, further streamlining the process for individuals.

What to Watch Next

As testing for UPI and ATM withdrawals is complete, the focus now shifts to the official launch date, which is eagerly awaited by millions of subscribers. For members to fully leverage these upcoming features, it is paramount to ensure their Universal Account Number (UAN) is active, Aadhaar is linked and verified, PAN details are updated, and bank account information is accurate. While the new avenues for withdrawal offer liquidity, certain rules will continue to apply: members may typically withdraw between 50% and 75% of their eligible EPF balance, with at least 25% mandated to remain in the account as a long-term retirement buffer. Tax implications for PF withdrawals will also remain unchanged, generally being tax-free after five years of continuous service, with TDS applicable on premature withdrawals exceeding INR 50,000.

The EPFO's strategic embrace of advanced digital payment systems marks a pivotal moment in India's social security landscape. By enhancing accessibility and efficiency, EPFO 3.0 is poised to significantly improve the financial well-being and security of its vast member base, further solidifying the provident fund's role as a readily accessible safety net for India's organised workforce.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).