Gold Rate Today, June 13, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Retail gold prices (gold rates) in India traded with marginal updates on Saturday, June 13, following a sharp rebound in the previous session. According to data tracked by the financial portal GoodReturns, the national average rate for 24-karat (24K) pure gold stands at INR 1,48,590 per 10 grams, while 22-karat (22K) gold is priced at INR 1,36,210 per 10 grams. This stability comes after a volatile week in which the bullion market witnessed a dramatic mid-week correction followed by a swift recovery.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, June 12, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, June 12, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

National Average Gold Rates

For buyers looking at standard consumer quantities, the pricing structure across India remains locked near the weekend opening levels.

24-Karat Gold: The price for 10 grams of 24K pure gold is currently quoted at INR 1,48,590.

The price for 10 grams of 24K pure gold is currently quoted at INR 1,48,590. 22-Karat Gold: Commonly used for traditional jewellery making, 10 grams of 22K gold is trading at INR 1,36,210.

Commonly used for traditional jewellery making, 10 grams of 22K gold is trading at INR 1,36,210. 18-Karat Gold: The rate for 18K gold stands at INR 11,145 per gram, bringing a 10-gram purchase to INR 1,11,450.

Gold Rate Today, June 13, 2026

Due to varying local market dynamics, octroi, and state-level taxation, retail gold rates show slight variations across major Indian metropolitan hubs:

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,36,360 INR 1,45,830 Mumbai INR 1,36,210 INR 1,48,590 Chennai INR 1,38,010 INR 1,50,560 Ahmedabad INR 1,36,260 INR 1,48,640 Kolkata INR 1,36,210 INR 1,48,590 Bengaluru INR 1,36,210 INR 1,48,590 Hyderabad INR 1,36,210 INR 1,48,590 Jaipur INR 1,36,360 INR 1,45,830 Pune INR 1,36,210 INR 1,48,590 Noida INR 1,36,360 INR 1,45,830 Gurugram INR 1,36,360 INR 1,45,830 Ghaziabad INR 1,36,360 INR 1,45,830 Lucknow INR 1,36,360 INR 1,45,830 Bhopal INR 1,36,260 INR 1,48,640 Jodhpur INR 1,33,640* INR 1,45,780* Srinagar INR 1,33,640* INR 1,45,780*

Note: The retail prices mentioned above do not include local making charges, GST (Goods and Services Tax), or other transactional levies that individual jewellery retailers apply at the final point of sale.

Weekly Market Context and Global Drivers

The current price consolidation follows significant fluctuations experienced earlier in the week. Bullion rates recorded a heavy two-day correction on June 10 and June 11, with 24K prices sliding to a multi-week low of INR 14,564 per gram. Analysts attribute that correction to geopolitical developments and persistent global inflationary pressures, which led to market expectations that central banks would keep interest rates elevated longer, temporarily weakening non-yielding assets like gold. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 12, 2026.

However, the drop quickly triggered strong domestic physical buying and value-hunting in the bullion market. This surge in demand prompted a sharp recovery on Friday, June 12, when 24K gold recovered by nearly INR 294 per gram to return to its current threshold, where it has levelled off for the weekend.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).