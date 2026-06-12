Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 12, 2026

Retail gold prices (gold rates) in Dubai registered a modest recovery on Friday morning, bouncing back from a multi-day downward correction. According to the latest market data from the Goodreturns website, the price of 24-karat (24K) gold rose to AED 499.25 per gram on June 12, marking an increase of AED 3.25 from the previous day's close. The positive movement reverses a sharp drop seen mid-week, providing relative stability to the local bullion market. Financial analysts attribute the global stabilisation to a flattening U.S. dollar index and shifting investor focus ahead of key international trade updates.

Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, June 12, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, June 12, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Retail Bounce Sparks Consumer Interest

Before Friday's recovery, Dubai gold prices had experienced a notable correction, with 24K gold hitting a local monthly low of AED 496.00 per gram on June 11. The subsequent rebound has stimulated retail demand across Dubai’s prominent jewellery hubs, including the Deira Gold Souk. Market tracking by Goodreturns indicates that despite today's price bump, the precious metal remains highly attractive to international tourists and non-resident Indian (NRI) shoppers. The appeal is further strengthened by recent regulatory adjustments, including the Indian government's upward revision of the duty-free baggage allowance to INR 75,000 for returning travellers.

Dubai Gold Price Today, June 12, 2026

The table below provides a detailed breakdown of retail gold rates in Dubai as of Friday, June 12, across various purity levels and standard weight metrics.

Methodology: Figures are compiled directly from the Goodreturns official tracking dashboard. Multi-currency conversions are pegged to regional financial indicators: 1 USD equals approximately 3.595 AED, and 1 AED converts to INR 25.9244. Standard South Asian Tola calculations are scaled at exactly 11.6638 grams. Goodreturns does not publish separate transactional sheets for 21-karat metrics; values for 21K are derived mathematically from the official 24K pure baseline benchmark.

Purity / Karat Weight Price in AED Price in USD Price in INR 24K Pure Gold 1 Gram 499.25 138.87 12,943.00 10 Grams 4,992.50 1,388.73 1,29,428.00 1 Tola 5,823.15 1,619.79 1,50,964.33 22K Jewellery Grade 1 Gram 462.25 128.58 11,984.00 10 Grams 4,622.50 1,285.81 1,19,836.00 1 Tola 5,391.59 1,499.75 1,39,784.84 21K Local Standard 1 Gram 436.84 121.51 11,325.13 10 Grams 4,368.44 1,215.14 1,13,251.25 1 Tola 5,095.26 1,417.32 1,32,093.99 18K Durable Grade 1 Gram 380.00 105.70 9,851.00 10 Grams 3,800.00 1,057.02 98,513.00 1 Tola 4,432.24 1,232.89 1,14,901.81

Global Factors Affecting Bullion

Because the United Arab Emirates dirham is pegged directly to the United States dollar, local spot retail metrics react immediately to macro pressures facing American commodities bourses. Commodity strategists point out that bullion has entered a highly reactive phase. Lingering geopolitical risks continue to provide long-term structural support for safe-haven assets. However, sticky international inflation figures and elevated crude oil prices—with Brent crude fluctuating near $89 per barrel—exert countervailing pressure by altering expectations for global central bank interest rate trajectories.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).